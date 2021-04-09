Spring is in the air—and with it are new programs and events at the Jamestown Arts Center.

MUSIC:

Experience world-class musicians from the acclaimed Heifetz International Music Institute for an exclusive concert for JAC audiences: “Heifetz at Home” on April 17 at 7 pm. This live virtual concert continues an 8-year programming partnership between the JAC and the Heifetz Institute to bring extraordinary musical performances to the community. It will be broadcast live from the Heifetz Stage from 7 – 8:30 pm including an audience led Q&A. Online registration is required to receive Zoom link; suggested donation of $10.

On April 10, Musician Fausto Palma will perform live in the galleries at the JAC to accompany the current exhibition, New Impressions. His performance using string instruments guitar, sarangi (a 39-string violin from North India), and ud (11-string Turkish guitar) will take place from 12 – 3 pm. Palma’s musical style ranges from Indian classical music to Middle Eastern folk as well as psychedelic rock, jazz and blues. Reservations are recommended by calling 401.560.0979 as in-person capacity is limited to ensure safe social distancing.

CLASSES:

Printmaker Josy Wright will host a virtual workshop and artist talk in conjunction with the New Impressions exhibition on Thursday, April 29, 4 – 5:30 pm. In this session, students will learn the basics of relief printmaking, watch a demonstration by Josy, create their own unique designs, and join a discussion of Josy’s expansive body of work. The class includes a supply kit to be picked up at the JAC and virtual instruction for $35. Registrants are also invited to join at no cost to learn about Josy’s technically diverse printmaking process and the inspiration behind her recent works.

In the Personal Project Photography Workshop, amateur photographers of all backgrounds will learn to strengthen their vision and focus their visual voice through photographing, editing, and sequencing their work. Instructor Eileen McCarney Muldoon will guide students through virtual instruction over four classes held Wednesdays, April 21 through May 12 with a final in-person or virtual presentation. Participants will have the opportunity to print their work on the JAC’s professional photo printer.

Get sculptural with papermaking with this new workshop by Lisa May held at the JAC over three evenings, May 3rd, 5th and 7th. Learn the basics of papermaking through forming sheets using a variety of fibers and how to apply this handmade paper to a uniquely crafted sculptural form.

ON VIEW:

New Impressions presents stunning examples of recent works from sixteen prominent printmakers. Together, these artists explore new methods in printmaking and expand the medium’s definition. Featuring Kate Aitchison, Lisa Barsumian, Allison Bianco, Edwige Charlot, Annie DeBethune, Nancy Friese, Joan Hall, Mary Jameson, Peter Marcus, Kelsey Miller, Barbara Pagh, Serena Perrone, Andrew Raftery, Laurie Sloan, Casey Weibust, and Josy Wright. New Impressions is curated by Michael Dym, a principal of Vallot Auctioneers, and was a founding member and board member of the Print Club of New York. On view through May 1.

As part of the New Impressions exhibition, Kelsey Miller has installed an outdoor monoprint mural made by crowd sourced shoes, Double Support. As Miller explains: “While walking, only one foot at a time loses contact with the ground. Double support is that moment between steps, when both feet are on the ground. This mural stems from a series of works based on the idea of empathy, the experience of standing in someone else’s shoes, gaining a different perspective, and offering support.”

Also on view outdoors at the JAC is an 8-foot tall sculpture made from chromed steel, Eagle, by the Peruvian-born, Rhode Island-based artist Peruko Ccopacatty. Ccopacatty is an international artist known for dramatic and monumental works in metal and wall murals. His work expresses his personal identification to his rich cultural history while focusing on the power of art to synthesize and express a universal humanity.

Visit In-Person during Gallery Hours: Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 am – 3 pm + Thursday, 11 am – 7 pm or by appointment by calling 401.560.0979. Visit Online at jamestownartcenter.org