We are happy to share on Tuesday, May 4th, at 5:30pm; there will be a (Zoom) Community Meeting for all Newport residents to hear updates and ask questions on the new Rogers High School and the Pell addition expansion. This is a meeting not to be missed. This session will be hosted by the School Building Committee and led by our Owner’s Project Manager (OPM), Downes Construction Company along with the architects and construction companies for both projects; Behan Brothers and Studio JAED for the Pell expansion and with SLAM and Gilbane Construction for the new Rogers High School. Both projects are moving along. This year, the Pell School addition groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled to take place in August, with students and staff entering the new addition in September of 2022. Then as the Pell project is wrapping up, the new Rogers High School groundbreaking is tentatively planned for the summer of 2022, with Rogers completion anticipated in the first half of 2024. We are on our way!

We urge everyone to attend next Tuesday to learn more about these two exciting projects that will impact our community, today’s students and generations of students to come.

To join our meeting next Tuesday, please click on https://zoom.us/j/98502895706?pwd=ZDcrRkM5c2d4L2ZseFgxRW9RR0o0dz09 Passcode: jP8LuK Or by phone: 312-626-6799 or 929-436-2866 Webinar ID: 985 0289 5706 Passcode: 753781. Also to see drawings, taped meetings, and information already provided please visit School Building Committee.

Rebecca Bolan and Louisa Boatwright

Co-Chairs of the Newport School Building Committee