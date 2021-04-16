Residents of the Annandale neighborhood as well as motorists passing through the area are being advised that the City of Newport’s Water Division has contracted with Biszko Contracting Corporation to clean and line the 20” water transmission main running below Annandale Road from Memorial Boulevard to Narragansett Avenue beginning next week.

The work, which is part of the City’s ongoing infrastructure improvement program, is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, April 19th starting at Memorial Boulevard. Work will occur Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. and progress in the following phases:

• Memorial Blvd to Weaver Ave

• Weaver Ave to Parker Ave

• Parker Ave to Narragansett Ave

Due to the nature of the work, traffic delays should be expected and road closures may be required at certain times during construction. The Newport Police Department will manage traffic flow. Parking in the active work zones will be prohibited. Vehicles must be removed from the street by 7:00 AM each work day. Annandale Rd and driveways will be accessible by the end of the day’s work. The contractor’s schedule projects completion of the Annandale Rd water main rehabilitation by the end of September 2021. The final task of the project will be the full width milling and overlay of Annandale Road.

The Newport Water Division appreciates your patience and cooperation as we complete this water infrastructure improvement project.

Source: City of Newport