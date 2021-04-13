Providence, RI – J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), is pleased to unveil PPAC’s 2021/2022 Broadway season! PPAC Board Chairman Joseph W. Walsh, Esq. and Singleton announced the completion of the theatre’s façade restoration project and the theatre’s upcoming Broadway schedule at a press conference held in PPAC’s Grand Lobby. The special announcement was also livestreamed, courtesy of Broadway season media sponsor WPRI 12 at:

“On behalf of the PPAC Board of Directors and PPAC staff, we are thrilled to announce that Broadway will be back at PPAC this October,” said Board Chairman Joseph W. Walsh, Esq. “When patrons return to the PPAC this fall, they will notice that the new façade has been completed. Over the winter of 2020/2021, PPAC installed new, custom terracotta tiles and exterior lighting; after 93 years, our theatre needed a beautiful new exterior. The new exterior lighting features an array of colors and combinations, which we can utilize for holidays and special events.”

“Our 44th Season features Broadway hits, including season opener

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, followed by a two-week return engagement of HAMILTON,” said PPAC President J.L. “Lynn” Singleton. “We have been touched by everyone’s support and good wishes over the past year as we have been planning the return of Broadway shows to our stage. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back at PPAC so that we can enjoy live theatre together again!”

Chairman Walsh added, “We are also looking forward to continuing our community outreach and engagement programs in the 2021/2022 season so that a wide range of communities can enjoy Broadway theatre, dance, music, and more. We are very appreciative of our donors and sponsors for supporting these programs and our Theatre.”

As part of the season announcement, Singleton showed a video produced by the PPAC Marketing department and WPRI 12. John Hazen White, Jr., Executive Chairman of Taco Comfort Solutions and the Taco/The White Family Foundation, said in the video, “On behalf of myself and Taco/The White Family Foundation, we are so pleased to again be sponsoring the Broadway Series, which we have supported now for over a decade. As a Rhode Island business owner and lover of the arts, I feel a social responsibility to uplift our community and provide families the opportunity to enrich their lives through the arts and live performances at PPAC. I am thrilled that Broadway is back at PPAC!”

The Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series will open in October 2021 with PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (October 9 – 16, 2021) and HAMILTON will return for two weeks from November 30 to December 12, 2021. The Series includes four acclaimed Broadway productions: the musical comedy THE PROM (March 8 – 13, 2022), the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical OKLAHOMA! (March 22 – 27, 2022), AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS (April 12 – 17, 2022), and Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY (May 11 – 15, 2022).

The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical, RENT – THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR headlines the Encore Series January 14 – 16, 2022. Based on the 1982 hit film, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN makes its Providence debut February 18 – 20, 2022. The effervescent BLUE MAN GROUP returns to PPAC May 20 – 22, 2022.

Cox Media is the series media sponsor of the Encore Series. AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is sponsored by Navigant Credit Union. BLUE MAN GROUP is sponsored by HarborOne Bank.



Three Broadway Specials round out PPAC’s 2021/2022 Broadway season. The family-friendly holiday show CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE returns for three performances on December 17 – 18, 2021.

The previously announced engagement of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will perform at PPAC January 25 – 30, 2022 and the long-awaited premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN has been rescheduled for April 5 – 10, 2022. The PPAC Box Office will issue new tickets to current ticketholders of both JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and DEAR EVAN HANSEN in the fall of 2021. Current ticketholders do not need to take any further action at this time.

On sale dates for the productions in PPAC’s 2021/2022 season, including HAMILTON, will be announced at a later time. Tickets for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and DEAR EVAN HANSEN are on sale now; tickets can be purchased at ppacri.org or by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787). The PPAC Box Office window is closed until further notice; please direct any questions to the PPAC Box Office by emailing box_office_questions@ppacri.org or calling (401) 421-ARTS (2787).

WPRI 12 is the season media sponsor of PPAC’s Broadway Season.



BankNewport will continue as a sponsor of PPAC’s three Family Night performances during the 2021/2022 Season, with support from long-standing media sponsors ABC 6 and Coast 93.3. For Family Night shows, patrons can purchase one regularly priced ticket and receive a complimentary ticket of the same value for a child aged 18 or younger to enjoy CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE on Friday, December 17, 2021; THE PROM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022; and MY FAIR LADY on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Please note that BankNewport Family Night tickets are not yet available; a single ticket on sale date will be announced.



“BankNewport is pleased to continue our title sponsorship of PPAC’s Family Night performances during the 2021/2022 season. We know that these Broadway shows have brought great joy to children and their families; we love seeing and hearing how excited everyone is to see a show at PPAC on BankNewport Family Nights!” said Wendy Kagan, Executive Vice President and Director of Employee and Community Engagement at BankNewport.



“The Providence Performing Arts Center plays an important role in Rhode Islanders’ cultural lives. Navigant Credit Union is happy to be the sponsor of PPAC’s engagement of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN,” said Gary Furtado, President and CEO, Navigant Credit Union. “We have all been missing the shows at PPAC over the past year, and we can’t wait to come back to the theatre!”

“HarborOne Bank is a community-minded banking institution; we appreciate PPAC’s commitment to community outreach and engagement and enriching the arts and cultural scene in Rhode Island with Broadway presentations,” said James W. Blake, CEO, HarborOne Bank. “We are pleased to support BLUE MAN GROUP at PPAC in May of 2022. Congratulations, PPAC, on the return of Broadway!”

Subscription Information



When you subscribe to the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series and/or the Encore Series, you will receive a host of exclusive benefits, including guaranteed seating, flexible payment plan options, priority advance ticket ordering, ticket exchange privileges, and an exclusive subscriber parking option at the Clifford Street Garage, located at 75 Clifford Street in downtown Providence.

Renewing and new subscribers to the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series will have guaranteed subscription seats to HAMILTON and the other shows in the Broadway Series, PLUS will be able to advance order extra tickets to all shows in PPAC’s Broadway Season, including tickets to HAMILTON.



Current subscribers can renew their subscriptions until the renewal deadline of Thursday, June 10, 2021; the PPAC Box Office will send subscription renewal packages in early May. Renewing subscribers can take advantage of a four-month payment plan (Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series and Encore Series) through June 10, 2021.



The PPAC Box Office window is closed until further notice; however, new and current subscribers can call the Box Office at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) Monday through Thursday, 10A to 3P or email box_office_questions@ppacri.org at any time to learn more about renewing a subscription or becoming a subscriber.

New subscribers can place subscription orders with Customer Service Specialist Sharon Corcoran by calling (401) 574-3136 or emailing scorcoran@ppacri.org or by calling the Box Office at 401-421-ARTS (2787). Customer Service hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 2P.

Discounted admission is available for groups of 10 to 15 or more to most of the performances in PPAC’s Broadway Season; for complete information and to order, please contact Group Sales Specialist Paul Hiatt at phiatt@ppacri.org or call (401) 574-3162.