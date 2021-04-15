Bold Point Park in East Providence made its first announcement of the 2021 Summer concert season today in a post on social media. The outdoor venue overlooking Narragansett Bay announced an August 1st show with county duo Brothers Osborne.

Brothers John and T.J. Osborne are touring North America behind their latest album Skeletons. The tour begins in Philadelphia July 29th and runs into November. Opening acts include Travis Denning and 2020 ACM “New Female Artist” Tenille Townes. The event is sponsored by Waterfront Concerts and Cat Country 98.1.

Tickets for the show are on sale Tuesday April 20th here.