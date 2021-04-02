Today is Bandcamp Friday, a sale on the first Friday of each month when music provider Bandcamp eliminates fees typically charged to musicians who sell music on the site.

Bandcamp is an artist-friendly site where musicians earn exponentially more than they would on streaming music services like Apple Music or Spotify. The site also features special releases that are not available on mainstream sites. Buying from the Bandcamp is a great way to support local, independent artists.

Today, we’re highlighting local artists who have new releases on the site for your consideration. Check out some of their tunes, surf the site a little, and help out local musicians if you are able.

Allysen Callery – Ghost Folk – https://allysencallery.bandcamp.com/album/ghost-folk

Singer-Songwriter Allysen Callery’s latest album has received international acclaim including a 3.5-star rating in German ROLLING STONE! That’s Rolling Stone magazine people, the source for the best music for over 50 years! Download the album, light a fire, pour a glass of wine and see why this release is so well regarded by fans and critics.

Charlie Marie – Ramble On – Ramble On | Charlie Marie (bandcamp.com)

Charlie Marie has the best pure country voice to come out of Rhode Island in a long time. Her intelligent witty lyrics, strong arrangements, and boss cowboy hat make her a star in waiting. Keep an eye on her career and download her music in the meantime!

Heather Rose in Clover – Canyons – https://heatherroseinclover.bandcamp.com/album/canyons

Echoing 90’s female-led alt-rock acts like Throwing Muses or Liz Phair, Heather Rose in Clover will rock and roll your world with smart lyrics and some spirited guitar work from Rose. Download it and turn it up!

David Tessier Band – “The Chicago Song” – https://davidtessier.bandcamp.com/

Fans of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago don’t want to miss this new tune from local favorite David Tessier. The song sounds like it came right out of Chicago’s heyday in the early 70s. With a full horn section, this is the perfect song for a socially distanced Saturday in the park.

Jodie Treloar Sampson – thought I was dead, but I was really alive – I thought I was dead, but I was really alive. | Jodie Treloar Sampson (bandcamp.com)

Singer-Songwriter Jodie Sampson has put together a little indie folk/pop masterpiece on RI label “75 or Less Records” that needs to be heard. Her astute, personal songwriting ranks with the best of them. I downloaded it, you should too!

Avi Jacob – Preservation – https://avijacob.bandcamp.com/album/preservation-2

Avi Jacob paints vivid pictures with his songwriting and delivers those songs with enduring intensity. It’s certainly not “get up and party music,” but it’ll make you think twice about every decision you ever made. Compelling. Download now!

The Low Cards – The Low Cards – https://thelowcards.bandcamp.com/album/the-low-cards

One of my favorite roots-rock bands anywhere, The Low Cards feature a raw, swampy sound behind the guitar and gritty vocals of Dan Baker, the throbbing bass of Brian Jablonski and the steady beat of drummer Matt Slobogan. Please play live again soon boys!

Evening Sky – Guest Stars –https://eveningsky.bandcamp.com/album/guest-stars

Local musician Joe Potenza pulled together a stellar group of area talent and created an appealing jazz album of pop/rock classics. Featuring vocalists Bianca Sperduti and Michelle Mybelle Hill, check out favorites from the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and The Police.

Ben Shaw – “Sailboats” – https://benshaw.bandcamp.com/track/sailboats

Jazz saxophonist and singer-songwriter Ben Shaw’s new single!

Lily Porter Wright – Hiding Places – https://lilyporterwright.bandcamp.com/album/hiding-places

Newly released indie-folk acoustic sounds from a rising Providence singer-songwriter.

Chris Monti – Supreme Electric – https://chrismonti.bandcamp.com/album/supreme-electric

Just released West African influenced originals from Chris Monti!