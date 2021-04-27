The following is a list of in-person and virtual library programs that adults can enjoy in May.

Patrons are encouraged to visit tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register.

Month of May

Adult Craft Take-Out

This month’s craft take-out kit contains the instructions and materials you need to make a sun catcher. Ask for a kit at the Information Desk or call 401-625-6796 to order a kit for porch pick-up. Available while supplies last.

Tuesdays in May, 6:00pm

Virtual Retro Game Club

Join us in the Retro Game Club Discord while we play videogames online Tuesday nights in May. Each week will feature a different game to play together: May 4 – Among Us; May 11 – Rocket League; May 18 – Jackbox; May 25 – Brawlhalla. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to learn more.

Wednesday, May 12th, 6:30pm

Virtual Cookbook Club: May Breakfast

This month, Cookbook Club will enjoy the Rhode Island tradition of the May Breakfast. Join us as we enjoy recipes from a variety of brunch cookbooks. Copies are available at the Library and on the Ocean State Libraries eZone. Or, you may pick your own favorite recipe to share instead.

Friday, May 14th, 10:30am OR Wednesday, May 19th, 6:00pm

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

The Tiverton Public Library Book Group will meet in the Community Room on Friday, May 14th, at 10:30am. We are also offering an evening group, which will meet Wednesday, May 19th, at 6:00pm. Pick up a copy of The Master of Disguise: My Secret Life in the CIA by Antonio J. Mendez, with Malcolm McConnell, and join in the discussion.

Monday, May 17th, 6:30pm

The Ultimate Virtual Presentation for Red Sox Nation

Take a fun and enlightening journey through Boston Red Sox history with the author of the Ultimate Boston Red Sox Time Machine Book. This presentation features videos and photographs of the greatest and most fascinating players, teams, events, and moments in franchise history. The program also includes trivia questions for patrons to ponder and covers Sox history from the Royal Rooters, who launched Red Sox Nation, all the way to the four World Series championships and beyond.

Thursday, May 20th, 10:00am

Tiverton Senior Center Book Club

The Tiverton Seniors Book Group is meeting once again at the Senior Center, 207 Canonicus Street. We’ll be discussing When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi. Copies of the book are available at the Senior Center and the Library.

Saturday, May 22nd, 3:00pm

Virtual Presentation: Filling Our Hearts with Love Through Meditation

Learn how to let go of anger, fear, and worry in order to create more harmonious relationships, improve work and home environments, and experience a deep sense of personal peace and love. The workshop will include a short meditation session.

Monday, May 24th, 6:30pm

Celebrate Spring with Fresh Cooking Ideas!

Join us for this final “cook along” for fresh ideas highlighting easy-to-make, heart-healthy spring dishes. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register, and the Library will send you the recipes and supply list for the class.