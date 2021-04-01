What once may have seemed like an overly ambitious goal has become reality as401Giveshit its mark to raise $1.5 million for Rhode Island nonprofits over the span of 24-hours. And with plenty of hours still left in the day, United Way – and organizations across the state – are hopeful the final tally will end up even higher.

As of 4:02 p.m., a total of $1,717,869 has been raised by way of 13,167 gifts made to 415 local nonprofits.

“We absolutely had high hopes for the day and a lot of optimism, so realizing such a lofty goal is an incredible feeling that I know everyone involved with 401Gives is feeling right now,” said Cortney Nicolato, United Way of Rhode Island’s president and CEO. “To think about the thousands of people who came together, not only from our state but across the country, to make this happen is inspiring. And it also validates the important roles our nonprofits play in our lives.”

More than 400 nonprofits have been participating in the day, which has become the state’s largest single day of philanthropy since its launch last year. The day is powered by United Way and supported by lead sponsors Blue Cross & Blue Shield of RI and FM Global. It is being held online at401Gives.org, where donations can continue to be made throughout the rest of the day and night.