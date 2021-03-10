Tiverton’s Essex Memorial Library is opening as a vacation rental on April 1.

The Landmark Trust USA, a nonprofit historic preservation organization that maintains six properties across New England, today announced that it has added the Essex Memorial Library in Tiverton, as a short-term vacation rental.

Built in 1938, the Lydia Smith Baker Essex Memorial Library was the result of a private bequest to the Town of Tiverton. When the new Tiverton Public Library opened in 2015, the town decided to offer the old library for sale and reuse. It was purchased by Richard Epstein of Dummerston, Vermont, who has restored the building and leased it to the Landmark Trust USA. The Landmark Trust USA preserves vacant, threatened or underutilized historic buildings by providing short-term whole-house vacation rental opportunities.

“We offer a self-directed experience of discovery in comfortable, well-maintained and well-managed properties that represent a variety of historical styles and uses,” said Executive Director Susan McMahon in a statement. “Our nonprofit model of mindful stewardship directly benefits neighborhoods and communities by investing in properties, encouraging tourism, and enhancing pride in local heritage.”

Tiverton’s Essex Memorial Library

As a vacation rental, the former Essex Memorial Library sleeps four guests in two bedrooms and has a full kitchen with a dishwasher, three full bathrooms, a washer and dryer, and WiFi.

Reservations are available for rentals throughout the year. There is no host on-site, and Landmark Trust USA says the whole-house rental is ideal for minimizing any pandemic exposure for guests.

Visitors can book a stay at the Essex Memorial Library by visiting landmarktrustusa.org.