Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.
Weather Forecast
- Friday – Sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
- Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
- Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 11 to 16 mph.
- Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
- Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
- Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
- Friday – WNW wind 13 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Friday Night – W wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Saturday – WNW wind 10 to 14 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Saturday Night – NW wind 7 to 10 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Sunday – NW wind 5 to 7 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Sunday Night – N wind 5 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Friday
- Sunrise: 6:12 am | Sunset: 5:41 pm
- High tide at 12:14 am & 12:41 pm | Low tide at 5:57 am and 5:45 pm
- Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21 days, 61% lighting
Saturday
- Sunrise: 6:10 am | Sunset: 5:42 pm
- High tide at 1:14 am & 1:42 pm | Low tide at 8:03 am and 6:58 pm
- Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22 days, 50% lighting
Sunday
- Sunrise: 6:09 am | Sunset: 5:44 pm
- High tide at 2:19 am & 2:49 pm | Low tide at 9:34 am and 8:42 pm
- Moon: Waning Crescent, 23 days, 39% lighting
Friday, March 5
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 6 pm – Beer & Girl Scout Cookie Pairing at Newport Craft Brewing
- 7:30 pm – Island Moving Co. presents Together In This Dream- Dancing Through The Digital Divide
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, March 6
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Gateway Center
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1 pm – “Touch Me, Feel Me” Spring Open Show Opening at DeBlois Gallery
- 3 pm & 4:15 pm – Newport Seal Watch Tour with Save The Bay
- 4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 7:30 pm – Island Moving Co. presents Together In This Dream- Dancing Through The Digital Divide
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, March 7
Things To Do
- 10 am & 11:15 am – Newport Seal Watch Tour with Save The Bay
- 12 pm to 3 pm – Newport Bridal Show at The Wayfinder Hotel
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 10 am – Tiverton Budget Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.