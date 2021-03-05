Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.

Weather Forecast

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 11 to 16 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

Friday – WNW wind 13 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night – W wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday – WNW wind 10 to 14 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night – NW wind 7 to 10 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday – NW wind 5 to 7 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night – N wind 5 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Friday

Sunrise: 6:12 am | Sunset: 5:41 pm

High tide at 12:14 am & 12:41 pm | Low tide at 5:57 am and 5:45 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21 days, 61% lighting

Saturday

Sunrise: 6:10 am | Sunset: 5:42 pm

High tide at 1:14 am & 1:42 pm | Low tide at 8:03 am and 6:58 pm

Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22 days, 50% lighting

Sunday

Sunrise: 6:09 am | Sunset: 5:44 pm

High tide at 2:19 am & 2:49 pm | Low tide at 9:34 am and 8:42 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 23 days, 39% lighting

Friday, March 5

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, March 6

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, March 7

Things To Do

10 am & 11:15 am – Newport Seal Watch Tour with Save The Bay

12 pm to 3 pm – Newport Bridal Show at The Wayfinder Hotel

12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery

12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk

5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

10 am – Tiverton Budget Committee

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)