Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County.
Friday, March 12
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 6 pm – Beer & Girl Scout Cookie Pairing at Newport Craft Brewing
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
City & Government
- 11 am – Governor McKee, RIDOH COVID-19 Press Briefing
- 5 pm – Middletown Tree Commission.
Saturday, March 13
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Gateway Center
- 10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum to host ‘Hoods Up’ Weekend March 13 – 14
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 12 pm – Low-cost rabies clinic at Potter League For Animals
- 12 pm – St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Newport Craft Brewing
- 2 pm to 7 pm – St. Patrick’s Day with Never In Vegas & The Complaints at Dockside Newport
- 4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, March 14
All-electronic tolling pilot program on Newport Pell Bridge ends Sunday
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum to host ‘Hoods Up’ Weekend March 13 – 14
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 7 pm – Common Fence Music will present William Cepeda, Innovator, Composer, Jazz Trombonist, Producer, and Educator
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.