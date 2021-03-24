Newport City Council will host a regular council meeting this evening at 6:30 pm. Among the items on the agenda are resolutions relating to real estate transfer tax, developing fairness of outcomes or equity into the Comprehensive Land Use Plan, and a Children’s Bike Trail. There are special event license applications for the Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Newport Charter Yacht Show, and Hall Of Fame Open.

See the agenda here – https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/03/newport-city-council-to-host-meeting-on-march-24-heres-whats-on-the-agenda/

This is a What’s Up Newp broadcast. To participate in the meeting, follow the instructions below;

1 888 788 0099 or 1 833 548 0276

Webinar ID: 912 5797 5406

Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/91257975406