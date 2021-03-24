Vail Resorts today announced aprice resetof its Epic Pass productsto continueto “deliver on its commitment ofEpic for Everyoneand to honor the loyalty of its pass holders”.

Among a variety of announceements and offers, the biggest news is that the company’s pass prices have been reduced by 20 percentacross the board.

The press release below has more details, but first, here are some of the key highlights;

· For skiers and riders who just want to stay close to home… the Northeast Value Pass is now priced at $479 (down from $599 last season) and offering access to all 8 of the company’s resorts in the Northeast including Stowe, Okemo, Mt. Snow, Hunter, Wildcat, Mount Sunapee, Crotched, and Attitash. The Northeast Midweek Pass is now $359 (down from $449).

· For those who want to ski close to home and take a trip out West… the Epic Local Pass is now offered at $583 (down from $729). It provides access to all of the Northeastern resorts plus Vail, Breckenridge, Keystone, Park City, and Whistler Blackcomb!

· For those looking to ski just 1-7 days… the Epic Day Pass has a new, more limited resort offering (including all the Northeast resorts) for just $67 for a 1-day pass and as low as $57 a day for a 7-day pass.

· In addition to great value to access the mountains, all passes come withEpic Mountain Rewardsagain this year. That’s 20% off on-mountain dining, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals and more – just for being a pass holder.

In Historic Move, VailResorts ReducesAllPassPricesBy20 PercentToward Goal of ‘Epic for Everyone’

Vail Resorts, the world’s leading ski resort company, today announced aboldprice resetof its Epic Pass productsto continueto deliver on its commitment ofEpic for Everyoneand to honor the loyalty of its pass holders. Already regarded as the best value in skiing and riding,the Company’s pass prices have been reduced by 20 percentacross the board– making it easier for everyone to purchase a pass and,once again,changing everything about how guests access skiing and riding.

The price reduction applies tothe entire portfolio of the Company’sNorth Americanpass lineup, including Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass and Epic Day Pass; Whistler Blackcomb Unlimited,Whistler Blackcomb Day Passand EDGE Cards; Summit Value Pass, Tahoe Local and Value Pass,andNortheast Value and Midweek Pass;Military Epic PassandAdaptive Pass;and many more.Epic Pass products are now available to purchase atEpicPass.comfor the 2021/22 winter season.

“The ski industry, our Company and skiers and riders everywhere just navigated the most challenging season we have ever encountered. Because of the growth and loyalty of our pass holders, we were able to ensure this season was a success,with full operations across our 34 North American resorts,even amid a pandemic,” said Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts. “Whenwe launched the Epic Pass 13 years ago, webegan ajourney to offer incredible value, flexibility and access to pass holders in exchange for a commitment before the season starts.Since then, wehaveadded 32 resorts to our portfoliotogiveour pass holdersmore choice,andwatched howtheymore naturally spreadouttheir skiingoverthe course ofa season. We have also invested over $1.5 billion into the guest experience with industry-leading technological innovations and numerous on-mountain capital improvements. Today, as we double down on our pass strategy by dramatically reducing our pass prices, we are excited to make it easier for everyone to move into a pass,andweremain fully committed to ensuring continuous improvements inthe guest experience.”

TheEpic Local Pass is now available for $583(down from $729 last season) and the fullEpic Pass is priced at $783(down from $979 last season). This reset takes these products back to prices last seen during the 2015/16 season when the Epic Pass offered access to only 11 U.S. resorts compared to today’s more than 70 resorts worldwide, including Vail, Breckenridge, Park City and Whistler Blackcomb. With the price reduction, theEpic Day Pass, which providesthe sameseasonpassvalue toguestswho want to ski or ride just 1-7 days,gives guests the chance to visitworld-class resorts like Vail for just $87 with a 1-day pass(compared to a $219 lift ticket) and as low as $74 a day with a 7-day pass.

New for the 2021/22 season, the Epic Day Pass will offertwolevels of resort access.With thisnew option,guestscangeteven more value in adaypassandaccess29resorts,includingKeystone, Crested Butte, Heavenly,Northstar, StoweandHunter Mountain,for a price thatstartsatonly $67for a 1-daypass.Now guests can choosethe number of days they want to ski or ride, whether or not to have holiday access, and thelevel ofresort access they desire for the upcoming season at an incredible value.Find the full list of resorts accessible with this more limited offering and those excluded,here. This new Epic Day Pass customization option will be available to purchase onApril 29, 2021.

“The new prices announced today not only provide value toexistingskiers and riders, but we also believe they will contribute to the growth and vitality of our sportas we bring new peopleand higher engagement into theindustry,which we think is imperative,” said Katz. “We also believe these lower prices will benefit ourfinancial resultsbased on new learningsfromthe past few years. First, since we launched the Epic Day Pass two years ago, we have seen a material number of guests purchase a pass who were not previously known to usas customers, especially guests who typically skied less daysin a season. Second, people who switched from purchasing lift tickets to passesthen actuallyskied more frequently, purchased more ski school and rentals,and were more likely to visit our resorts the following year.Finally, based on the pass credits from last year, we have much better insight on how to profitably drive renewal rates in the program, particularly for newer pass holders,where we see dramatic increases in loyaltyif we can keep themin the program for their first few years.”

“Much like in 2008 when we launched the Epic Pass, it can be counterintuitive to think that providing value to our guests by lowering prices will also drive value for our Company,” Katz continued. “However, we believe the price reduction will drive incremental revenue, given our comprehensive lineup of pass products that can fit any guest’s needs, our personalized and data-driven marketing efforts, and the fact that the vast majority of all visits from our passes occur at our network of owned and operated resorts. We expect that today’s price reductions will generate incremental pass revenue from new unit sales in Fiscal 2022 that will approximately offset any pass revenue lost from the new discount, and we believe that in future years the compounding impact of retaining guests in our program will drive material increases in pass revenue. We have always been clear that advance commitment is one of the core strategies of our Company, and our goal is to ultimately have more than 75 percent of lift revenue come from passes.”

Today’s announcements are a part of Vail Resorts’Epic for Everyonecommitment to broaden engagement in the sport. Launched in 2019,Epic for Everyonebegan with the introduction of the Epic Day Pass, designed to give new and occasional skiers the same value and flexibility offered with a traditional season pass. Later that year, the Company announced the acquisition of 17 regional ski resorts located near major metropolitan areas – an effort to provide pass holders the ability ski or ride close to home and at world-class destination resorts all on the same pass.

In addition to reducing the cost of accessing the mountains, Epic Pass products provide pass holders with significant savings on the rest of their mountain experience. Introduced last season,Epic Mountain Rewardsoffers pass holders 20 percent off on-mountain dining, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals and more at Vail Resorts’ 34 North American owned and operated resorts.

All 2021/22 pass products will come withEpic Coverage, at no additional cost,whichprovides refunds for personal events like job loss, injury or illness, as well as for certain resort closures, including closures due to COVID-19.

