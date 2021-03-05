Virologist Nathan Wolfe, named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the World for his work tracking viral pandemics, has hunted viruses from the jungles of Cameroon to the basement of the CDC. Hear his story – presented as cinematic digital theatre – as he tracks the threats that come from without and within. A blazingly intelligent, wryly witty, and warm look at the thrill of discovery, whether it’s a new virus or the treasures of your own family.

Playwright Lauren Gunderson delivers a theatrical experience built of and for this moment in time – a time-jumping tale based on the life and work of Nathan Wolfe (who also happens to be her husband).Trinity Rep is one of ten theaters throughout the country presenting this new, highly acclaimed, 80-minute cinematic digital theater production.

Tickets are available now online or through the box office at (401) 351-4242 for unlimited viewing between March 18 and May 31, 2021.



“A deep, loving, touching portrait…that viewers can’t help but get swept up in, feeling its ache almost as if it were their own.” – Marin Independent Journal



“A subtle blend of film and live theatre…interesting and exotic yet entirely normal, filled, like all lives, with discovery and disappointment, joy and loss. In Ms. Gunderson’s hands, The Catastrophist sheds compassionate light on the all-too-human tendency to ignore catastrophe until it is too late. There’s no risk, and plenty of reward, in watching this essential lesson.” – The Economist