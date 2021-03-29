The Tiverton Land Trust will host a Pardon Gray Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 4th.

This is a great family opportunity to celebrate the arrival of Spring, gather in a responsible fashion as Covid requirements ease, and enjoy the quiet beauty of Pardon Gray preserve, the 230 acre open space that serves the Tiverton community year – round.

“We wanted to bring the community together in a way that made sense, and to enjoy the arrival of Spring on Pardon Gray Preserve, one of our great TLT properties,” said Eric Watne, President of the Land Trust in a statement. “Since we had to postpone Pardon Gray Day last year, it’s the first gathering we have had in a while, so we’re pretty excited.”

The Egg Hunt will start at 9:00 am. There will be three different timeslots for families to join. Ticket registration includes one child ticket and a TLT tote bag to collect your wooden eggs in. You and your family can arrive anytime within your assigned timeslot but please allow 15 to 20 minutes for check-in, egg hunting, and cashing in your eggs at our prize table! Go to the TLT website to register: https://www.tivertonlandtrust.org/.

When you arrive, check in at the front table to get your tote and get to egg hunting! Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be registration only with limited space available.

The Tiverton Land Trust is a private nonprofit charitable organizationdedicated to preservingthe rural character and scenic beauty of Tiverton by conserving open space and protecting land and wildlife habitats.