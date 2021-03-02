The Jamestown Arts Center is seeking sculpture and installation proposals for an outdoor exhibition from late June through October 2021.

Entitled Spacing Out(side), this outdoor exhibition will relate to the curated summer exhibition planned for the Jamestown Arts Center called, Spacing Out: Expanding the Field of Vision but the outdoor art component will also relate to the practice of social distancing, or “spacing out,” that we have all become familiar with over the past year.

In keeping with the main gallery exhibition, the JAC is seeking proposals for outdoor installations that engage space in interesting or unusual ways, are original in their construction or use of materials, or offer an unexpected point of view. Finished pieces, proposed work and site-specific works are welcome. Artists are invited to propose artwork for one of three separate locations in Jamestown: East Ferry (the Christmas tree location), the Fort Wetherill/Fisheries campus or the entrance to the bike path off Eldred Avenue.

“We have an extraordinary curated exhibition planned for the Jamestown Arts Center this summer, so it’s exciting to introduce a juried outdoor art component as well” said Maureen Coleman, Executive Director of the Jamestown Arts Center. “The town of Jamestown and Rhode Island DEM have been incredible partners to help bring public outdoor art to our community. We can’t wait to see the artists’ proposals!”

Participating artists will be invited to host artist talks, studio tours, create a participatory project for the JAC’s community mural wall, and other programming for the public as feasible under the latest guidelines for COVID-19.

The deadline for proposals is March 31, 2021. Application and additional information for artists is available here. The selection process will be anonymous with all identifying information removed from application materials in the first round of jurying. This project is co-chaired by two Jamestown residents; Susan Hackman, Treasurer and member of the JAC Board of Directors, and Susie Matthews, a volunteer from the community.

Applicants, please address all questions to Project Director: oae@jamestownartcenter.org or 401-575-9838.