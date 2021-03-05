Live concerts are coming soon, but until then, it’s another big weekend for streaming music. Check out some of our favorites below.

Friday: Rock-N-Relief is a two-night virtual concert organized by Linda Perry to benefit “Core Response.” Performers include Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow, Deadmau5, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Gavin Rossdale and more. Click here for the livestream beginning at 3PM.

Friday: The Hold Steady is premiering their new album Open Door Policy, live from the Brooklyn Bowl in NYC at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Tash Sultana is “Live from the Studio” at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Country singer-songwriter Brady Clark will present Your Life is Still a Record live. There’s a “meet and greet” before the 8PM show. Details here.

Saturday: East LA rockers Los Lobos stream and hold a Q&A live beginning at 8PM. Details here.

Sunday: Charlie Mars livestreams from his house at 8PM. Details here.

Sunday: Singer-Songwriter Grant Lee Phillips plays a Sunday night show from the West Coast at 10PM. Details here.