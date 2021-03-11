Newport City Council hosted a regular council meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, March 10.

Here’s What’s Up Newp’s recap of the meeting;

Note – Councilor Fuerte was not present for the meeting.

PUBLIC HEARING:

>>Newport City Council unanimously passed the following (6-0);

Capital Improvement Program FY 2022-FY2026 – A copy is available in the Clerk’s Office and on the website (with accompanying resolution) (Continued from February 10, 2021) https://www.cityofnewport.com/city-hall/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs-cips-annual-performance-reports

2. CONSENT CALENDAR

a. Minutes of the meeting held January 13, 2021 (Approve) >>City Council unanimously approved (6-0)

b. Special Events:

1. Chive Blossom, LLC, d/b/a Stoneacre Charity Dog Show, Stoneacre Garden, 151 Swinburne Row; April 24, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Rain Date- May 22, 2021) >>City Council unanimously approved (6-0)

2. Historic Wharves, d/b/a Newport International Boat Show (various locations-list attached); September 16-18, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and September 19, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. >>City Council unanimously approved (6-0)

3. Fireworks Display- William Cecil, d/b/a Fireworks Display for wedding at Fort Adams; Wharf at Fort Adams State Park; 7 minutes display August 14, 2021 between 8:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. >>City Council unanimously voted to continue this item (6-0)

c. Private Detective License Renewal, Kevin P. Sullivan, d/b/a KPS Investigations & Constable Services, LLC, 2 Chastellux Ave. >>City Council unanimously approved

d. Private Detective License Renewal, Ryan P. McCormack, d/b/a Coastal Investigation Group, LLC, 9 Waites Wharf, Unit 2 >>City Council unanimously approved (6-0)

e. Bicycle Rental Agency, Renewal, Scooter World, LLC (3 locations):

1. 436 Thames St. >>City Council unanimously approved (6-0)

2. 8 Fair St. >>City Council unanimously approved (6-0)

3. 10-12 Christies Landing >>City Council unanimously approved (6-0)

f. Pawnbroker License, Renewal, Spindle City Pawnbrokers, Inc., d/b/a Fall River Pawn Brokers, 128 Broadway >>City Council unanimously approved (6-0)

g. Holiday Selling License Renewals (List Attached) >>City Council unanimously approved (6-0)

h. Second-hand License Renewals (List Attached) >>City Council unanimously approved with the exception of Bike Newport (6-0). >>City Council approved Bike Newport’s license 5-0 with Councilor McCalla recusing herself.

i. Communication from Rebecca Elwell, Executive Director, Newport County Prevention Coalition, re: Update on Coalition operations (Receive) >>City Council unanimously approved (6-0)

j. Communication from Richard Klaffky, Newport Beach Commission Member, re: Supporting the Capital Funding for Repairs to Easton’s Beach (Receive) >>City Council unanimously approved (6-0)

We believe that everyone should have access to important local news, for free . This message is not a prelude to a paywall or mandatory subscription that locks you out of important local news until you pay. We are, however, asking for your support through a unique voluntary supporter program. If you agree that locally owned, independent local news organizations are vital to a community, then please become a What’s Up Newp Supporter today and support our work. Delivering worthwhile local news is truly a community-wide effort, let’s work togther to make it happen! Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Today!

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Victualing License, New, The Nitro Cart, LLC, d/b/a The Nitro Bar, 404 Thames St. >> City Council unanimously approved (6-0)

4. Special Event License, Audrain Automobile Museum, Inc., d/b/a Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week, Various locations throughout the city (list attached); September 30, 2021-October 3, 2021 >>City Council unanimously voted to continue the parking piece of this application until DEM approves parking for this event at Fort Adams and Brenton State Park (6-0).

Request to close Bellevue Avenue from Bowery St. to William Street from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. October 2, 2021; >> City Council unanimously voted to approve (6-0)

Communication requesting permission to use golf carts; >>City Council unanimously voted to approve golf cart usage and signage placement under same stipulations as the last event (6-0)

Communication requesting permission to place signage throughout the city.

5. Special Event License, Review, Rhode Races & Events, Inc., d/b/a Newport Rhode Races (route attached); Easton’s Beach; April 17, 2021 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Previously approved July 8, 2020) >>City Council voted (5 -1, Councilor Leonard opposed) to rescind the previously issued license for this race. Race organizers to work with City staff on a possible new date in June.

6. Newport Festa Italiana, d/b/a Newport Festa Italiana, Edward King House, Touro Park & parade on city streets; September 28 & 30, 2021 and October 5, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; October 2, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and October 11, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. >>City Council unanimously voted to approve (6-0)

-Request to waive all license fees associated with the event including, special event, banner license and park use fees >>City Council unanimously voted to approve (6-0)

7. Pedicab Business License, Renewal (1 pedicab- May 1, 2021-April 30, 2023), Timothy Burke, d/b/a Grace Pedicab, 6 Karen Ann Dr., Bristol, RI >>City Council unanimously voted to approve (6-0)

8. Pedicab Business License, Renewal, (2 pedicabs- May 1, 2021-April 30, 2023), Justin Richardson, d/b/a I Wanna Ride Pedicab, LLC, 84 Wayne St., Warwick, RI >>City Council unanimously voted to approve (6-0)

9. Pedicab Business, New, (1 pedicab- May 1, 2021-April 30, 2023) John Litherland, d/b/a Cap’n John Pedicabs, LLC, 158 Narragansett Ave., Unit O >>City Council unanimously voted to approve (6-0)

10. Mobile Food Establishment Carts (4 available) (MFEC- April 1, 2021- March 31, 2022):

a. Newport Lobster Shack Group Cooperative, 20 Friendship St., Jamestown, RI >>City Council unanimously voted to approve (6-0)

b. Newport Chowder Company, LLC, d/b/a Newport Chowder Company, 10 Pell St., Newport, RI >>City Council unanimously voted to approve (6-0)

c. Longade, LLC, d/b/a Del’s Lemonade, 1 Winfield Ct., Middletown, RI >>City Council unanimously voted to approve (6-0)

d. Viking Hot Dog, LLC, d/b/a Viking Hot Dogs, One Courthouse Sq., Newport, RI >>City Council unanimously voted to approve (6-0)

11. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Appointments

Beach Commission – (2 vacancies)- Alyson Oakley (3-year term) expires 3/10/2024 >>City Council unanimously voted to approve (6-0)

Energy and Environment Commission – Sam Whitin (3-year term) expires 4/9/22 >>City Council unanimously voted to approve (6-0)

Tree and Open Space Commission (2 vacancies)– Lauren Parmelee and Kara DiCamillo (3-year terms) expires 3/10/24 >>City Council unanimously voted to approve (6-0)

Historic District Commission (2 vacancies) -3-year terms expire 2/3/2023 and 2/3/2024 –Richard Adams, Sean Driscoll, Dale Nelson, Michael Ryan >>City Council voted to appoint Richard Adams and Michael Ryan (4-2, Councilor Bova and McCalla opposed)

Henderson Home Commission (2 vacancies) – Joanne Ritchie, Derek Grinkin (1-year terms) expire 3/10/2022 >>City Council unanimously voted to approve (6-0)

RESOLUTIONS

12. Equitable Development added to the Comprehensive Land Use Plan- J. Bova, E. Fuerte, A. McCalla >>A motion to approve this resolution failed (4-2. Bova and McCalla voted for)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

13. Action Item #5963/21 – RE: Award of Bid #21-028 – Portable Toilets (w/accompanying resolution) >>City Council unanimously voted to approve (6-0)

14. Action Item #5964/21 – RE: Amendment No. 2- Contract # 19-010 Engineering Services for North End Sanitary Sewer Project (w/accompanying resolution) >>City Council unanimously voted to approve (6-0)

15. Action Item #5965/21 – RE: Show Cause Hearing – Karma Pizza Co., LLC, d/b/a Karma Pizza – Violation of the General Laws of Rhode Island and Codified Ordinances of the City of Newport – Failure to Meet the Conditions of the City Council in Granting of Victualing License >>City Council unanimously voted to continue (6-0)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor License, Newport Festa Italiana, d/b/a Newport Festa Italiana Meatball Challenge; Edward King House, September 28, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. >>Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve (6-0)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. 2021 Class A Liquor Store Sunday Selling License Renewals: >>Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve items a – g (6-0)

a) Menchin Enterprises, LLC , d/b/a Bliss Road Beer, Wine & Spirits25 Bliss Road

b) Fifth Ward Liquor, Inc., d/b/a Fifth Ward Liquor, 695 Thames St.

c) Harry S. Karanikolas, Inc., d/b/a Harry’s Liquor Store, 199 Connell Highway

d) Newport Wine Cellar, LLC, d/b/a Newport Wine Cellar, 5 Merton Rd.

e) Ratana Hoan, d/b/a Rex Liquor, 146 Broadway

f) Turnip Greens LLC, Stoneacre Wine and Spirits, 580 Thames St. Unit 8

g) Vicker’s Liquors, LLC, d/b/a Vicker’s Liquors, 274 Bellevue Ave.