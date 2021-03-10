The Potter League is offering a low-cost Rabies Clinics for dogs, cats and ferrets in the community on Saturday, March 13 from 12:00 to 3:00 pm at the Potter League Animal Care & Adoption Center in Middletown.

More details from the Potter League for Animals;

There is a $10 cash fee per animal payable on the day of the clinic. Cash. Registration and appointments are NOT required. Cats & Ferrets MUST be in carriers. Dogs MUST be leashed. To be eligible for a three-year vaccine, owners must bring proof of prior vaccination. If you cannot provide proof, they will only receive a one-year vaccine. Pets must be at least 12 weeks old. First come, first served.

We ask those attending to please stay in their vehicle when they arrive. Our team will come to their car so we can discuss their pet’s needs in advance and will then let you know when it is their pet’s turn. Their pet will then see the vet and when their visit is complete, we will provide them with their pet’s medical documents and important information from their visit.

For more information, please visit www.potterleague.org, email community@potterleague.org or call 401-846-8276.