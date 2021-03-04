Robert “Curt” Curtis Gross Jr.

March 26, 1956 – March 03, 2021

Curt Gross, 64, of Portsmouth/Middletown passed away March 3, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. Curt was born in Bronxville, NY to the late Robert C. Gross and late Roberta (Stewart) Gross originally of Nyack and Palisades NY and later of Portsmouth and Middletown RI.

He was husband and hero to his wife Lisa Gross for 24 years and raised a beautiful family including three exceptional sons Kevin and his wife Christine (Ventura) Gross of Middletown; Scott Gross of Kihei, Maui and Ryan Gross of Portsmouth/Middletown. His biggest source of inspiration recently were his two grandsons John (4) and Tyler (2) of Middletown.

He was predeceased by his former wife Kimberly Gilfillan, mother of Kevin and Scott.

Curt had two special champions in his life who provided immeasurable strength and comfort. His sisters Pamela Rooney and husband Patrick Rooney of Middletown and Wendy Murad and husband Menashe Murad of Portsmouth and Sarasota, FL. Curt was also Uncle to Sean Rooney and wife Lisette (Valkenberg) Rooney and children Sofia and Quinn of Middletown; Kate Rooney and husband Stephen Sams and children Jack and Lucy Sams of Middletown; Sam Murad (GA); Curt Murad (CT) and Brooke Murad (NC).

Curt also leaves his father in law Dale Suomela of Portsmouth/Michigan and his brothers in law Kirt Suomela and wife Pascale and daughters Alexa and Julia of Bethesda and Erik Suomela and wife Sheri and daughters Taylor and Lindsey of Santa Cruz CA. He also leaves Elizabeth Gross formerly of Portsmouth RI wife of the late Robert C. Gross and very special cousins who provided wonderful support to him this past year.

Curt graduated from the University of New Hampshire where he developed a passion for the hospitality industry that turned into a 30 year career including Chief Operating Officer of Newport Harbor Corporation before his retirement and executive positions with Hyatt Hotels and Resorts and Starwood Hotels in seven states. He will also be remembered as the family handyman who never shied away from a project (sometimes self taught) and could always find just the right tool for the job. Curt’s laughter, quick wit and sense of humor will be remembered and cherished by family and the close friendships he made at UNH and throughout his career. He loved his family fiercely and faced his health challenges with courage and hopefulness. His favorite day would have included floating in the pool listening to 70s classic rock or expertly mowing the lawn with precise straight lines and edging.

The family wishes to express its thanks to the caring and supportive team at Visiting Nurses Home and Hospice especially Matt, Danny, Kathy, Mary Ann and the Neurology and Oncology teams at Mass General Hospital.

Visitation will be held Sunday March 7 from 2-4 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway Newport RI 02840. Due to COVID-19 restrictions visitation attendance is limited to 15 people at a time so wait time will be longer than usual.

Source: Memorial Funeral Home