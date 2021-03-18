Nancy Bowker (Jenest) Holt, 73, of Tiverton, passed away at home on March 13, 2021, surrounded by family.

As the only child of the late Homer Clayton and Marjorie Eleanor (Bowker) Jenest, Nancy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dean Barden Holt, and their two children, Dean Barden Holt II of Tiverton, and Ashley Bowker Holt of Providence.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on March 25, at the Village on Mount Hope Bay Clubhouse, 120 Schooner Drive, Tiverton, RI. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on March 26 at the Redwood Chapel, Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd, Providence, RI with graveside services to follow. Covid guidelines govern all related functions.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Appalachian Bear Rescue, PO Box 364, Townsend, TN 37882, whose work Nancy lovingly supported, or to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, UT 84096, whose research efforts seek answers for others diagnosed with bile duct cancer.

For additional information and to register for services for Mrs. Holt, visit link.memorial/Holt