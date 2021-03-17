Mrs. Helen B. Leed, 99, of Newport, passed away at home on March 13, 2021. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Leed.

Helen was born in Boston, MA to the late Neil and Julia (McCoughlin) Doherty.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Mary Watterson and her husband Robert of Newport, Rhode Island and their children, Sarah and Stephanie Watterson; her daughter, Janet Galindo and her husband Joseph of Cocoa, Florida and their children, Jimmy, Joseph and Janet Galino; and her son, Ted Smith, of Newport, Rhode Island.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Robert Leed Jr. and James Polk.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in the Memorial Funeral Home, Newport. Burial took place in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter RI.