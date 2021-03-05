Carol Winiarski

March 10, 1947 – March 01, 2021

WINIARSKI, CAROL ANN (SPINACCI) 73, of Tiverton, RI, died March 1, 2021 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.



She was born in Providence, the daughter of the late Louis and Hilda (Medeiros) Spinacci

She was a ray of sunshine whose smile would light up any room.

Carol is survived by her husband Roger of Tiverton, her son Seth of Dorchester, MA and her brother Robert of Jamestown, RI

Church Service to be held Saturday March 13 at 11am at St. Mary’s Church in Cranston.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital