Spring is in the air and the team at Newport Recreation is gearing up for a pair of events to kick off the season.

The fun is set to begin on Saturday, April 3rd with the return of the City’s beloved Easter Egg Hunt. Cancelled last year due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, this year’s event has been designed from the ground up with social distancing in mind by featuring a series of mini Egg Hunts for Newport residents between the ages of 3 and 8 years old.

The hunts will take place at Bob Douglas Field at King Park and pre-registration is required.

Due to COVID protocols, no walk-ins will be accepted and all participants will be screened for COVID symptoms upon arrival. Masks will also be required for participants and bystanders. Registration begins on March 7th on the City’s website by visiting Register.CommunityPass.net/CityofNewport.

For more information, please call (401) 845-5800.

For soccer players, Newport Recreation will be teaming up with Everton International Soccer School to provide boys and girls age 5-12 soccer skills training in a fun, safe environment. This six-week program is scheduled to begin Sunday, April 11th at Braga Park with personalized small group training continuing weekly through Sunday, May 16th.

Each group will be limited to 13 participants and all players must wear a mask and shin guards to participate. COVID safety protocols will be in place, including participant screening each week. The cost to participate is $60 for Newport residents, and $75 for non-residents.

Anyone interested may register online beginning on March 7th at Register.CommunityPass.net/CityofNewport.

· Boys and girls ages 5-6 will meet Sundays from 1-2 p.m.

· Boys and girls ages 7-8 will meet Sundays from 2:15-3:15 p.m.

· Boys and girls ages 9-12 will meet Sundays from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

More information can be found on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Recreation

Source: City of Newport