EAST GREENWICH, RI – In an effort to support its restaurant neighbors, The Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich, RI is pleased to announce its latest initiative – Meals for Reels; a special event (with Covid-safety protocols in place) designed to get people eating at Main Street restaurants. On May 1, the Odeum will host a free movie screening of Reality Bites. To score two free tickets to the screening, patrons can bring in a receipt from any participating restaurants (of $20 or more value) and redeem their tickets to the screening at the Box Office. It’s that simple! Patrons who attend the screening will also receive a promotional packet containing coupons from each participating restaurant — a value of approximately $70.

“Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Greenwich Odeum and Main Street restaurants relied on each other a lot. Our patrons would dine out on Main Street before our shows, and sometimes go out for drinks afterwards. We encouraged them to visit Main Street restaurants, and the restaurants did the same for us. We know that everyone has been struggling for the past year and wanted to do something to help our local restaurants. Meals for Reels will hopefully give our local restaurants a boost during these challenging times” says Amanda Ronchi, the General Manager of the Greenwich Odeum.

The restaurants participating in Meals for Reels are Greenwich Bay Gourmet/Tio Mateo’s, Tavern on Main, Rasa, Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar, The Patio and Ritrovo. Capacity for the movie screening will be limited and patrons are encouraged to claim their two free tickets ahead of time by simply emailing a photo of their restaurant receipt to info@greenwichodeum.com. Once the receipt is received, the Odeum will then email the patron their two free tickets.

For additional information about Meals for Reels, visit www.greenwichodeum.com/meals-for-reels/