EAST GREENWICH, RI – The Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich, RI is thrilled to announce its Spring and Summer theater programs for 2021! This year, Experiments in Theater and the Odeum will host its 6th Annual Summer Theater Camp as well as a Non-Musical Summer Theater Camp and Spring Youth Theater After School Classes. All classes and showcases will be held in person, adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols.

This year’s Spring programming will consist of two classes; “Scenes From the 1990’s” (Tuesdays beginning March 23), and “Improv, Storytelling and Props” (Mondays beginning March 29). For the Summer, Experiments in Theater and The Odeum are proud to host their 6th Annual Summer Camp – a two-week theatrical camp that also features a Tech Camp for those who prefer to be involved behind the scenes. This year’s Summer Camp will run from August 2 through August 14 and will culminate with two full scale performances of “Shrek The Musical Jr.” In addition to the two-week musical camp, a non-musical camp will also be offered for the first time this summer from August 16 – 20 and will culminate with two full scale performances of “Charlotte’s Web.”

“We’re so excited to see how our summer program at the Odeum has grown and evolved over the past 6 years” says Valerie Remillard, owner of Experiments in Theater and Director of all Odeum theater classes. “I’m touched by the enthusiastic response from families, both this year and last year, that has resulted in our camps selling out. In addition to watching the quality of the performances improve, I’m really proud of the attitude of the returning participants who seem to recognize and appreciate the values of the program.” says Ms. Remillard.

For all programs and showcases, the Odeum will strictly follow all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Rhode Island Department of Health to ensure participants are safe. “Last year it was all new to us. We spent countless hours developing a safety control plan solely for our Summer Camp. We were able to successfully complete the two-week camp, without incident, with live performances at the end. We felt it was important to give the kids an opportunity to experience some normalcy after months of being stuck at home. We are excited to host the program again this year in an extended format!” the Odeum’s General Manager, Amanda Ronchi says.

Spots for all classes are limited to give all of the actors the opportunity to develop meaningful connections with other campers and staff. “We want everyone to feel like they are contributing something valuable. We emphasize collaboration, kindness, hard work, and FUN! We get a nice mix of returning and new participants every summer and we’ve been doing this long enough that some of our most loyal campers get invited to return as staff,” says Ms. Remillard. To learn more and register for the Spring Classes and Summer Camps, visit www.greenwichodeum.com/eit-2021.