NASHVILLE — (March 26) – Tonight, acclaimed musician Nathaniel Rateliff, backed by longtime band The Nights Sweats,and country singer-songwriter Margo Price joined forces to perform each other’s music, trading versus and sharing stories backstage for the latest installment of the critically-acclaimed music series, “CMT Crossroads.” Watch the full episode on CMT.com and catch the encore presentation on Sunday, March 28th at 12p/11c on CMT.

The episode marks the first appearance for both Rateliff and Price on the celebrated Crossroads stage and the first time the two artists have teamed up to perform each other’s music, including Rateliff’s “Say It Louder” and “A Little Honey” alongside Price’s “Hey Child” and “Twinkle Twinkle,” among many others.When not trading off powerful vocals and harmonies, the two stars shared stories backstage including their first “hazy” meeting on Willie Nelson’s bus, musical inspiration and influences, appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” and much more.

Performance highlights include:

The twosome opened the show with a bang, performing an electrifying duet of “ Letting Me Down ” off Price’s latest album,That’s How Rumors Get Started.

” off Price’s latest album,That’s How Rumors Get Started. Backed by longtime band The Night Sweats , Rateliff kicked off the first verse of“ Say It Louder ”from the band’s 2018 album,Tearing at the Seams, before Margo jumped in on harmonies.

, Rateliff kicked off the first verse of“ ”from the band’s 2018 album,Tearing at the Seams, before Margo jumped in on harmonies. Next up, the two collaborated on Rateliff’s “ Wasting Time ” and Price’s country-rock anthem, “ Prisoner of the Highway .”

” and Price’s country-rock anthem, “ .” Before coming together on the 2020 rocker “ Twinkle Twinkle, ” Price shared the story behind the song’s title, which was inspired by a conversation with friend Marty Stuart about life on the road.

” Price shared the story behind the song’s title, which was inspired by a conversation with friend Marty Stuart about life on the road. For the grand finale, Rateliff hopped on the keyboard and Price grabbed a tambourine for a rousing rendition of “ A Little Honey” to close out the unforgettable night.

to close out the unforgettable night. Earlier this week, the two also shared an epic digital bonus with a cover ofCCR’s “Wrote A Song for Everyone.”



The latest installment of “CMT Crossroads” tapedat The Factory in Franklin, TN without an audience, following all COVID-19 safety protocols. This marks the first new episode of the CMT franchise in over a year, since “CMT Crossroads: Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini” premiered in March 2020.

“CMT Crossroads: Nathaniel Rateliff & Margo Price” is produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux and Ellie Chandler.

For more information, visitCMT.com, check out CMT Crossroads onFacebook&YouTubeand use the hashtag#CMTcrossroads.