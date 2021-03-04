CCRI’s Division of Workforce Development today announced that it is hiring for numerous part-time teaching positions in Maritime Pipe-Fitting, Electrical, and Sheet Metal at Westerly Education Center.

Instructors will be teaching the skills needed for these trades required by defense contractor General Dynamics Electric Boat’s ramp-up of hiring workers for their Groton and Quonset shipyards, according to CCRI.

The five- and six-week courses prepare individuals for successful careers in building submarines. Instruction will be held during first and second shifts at Westerly Education Center.

Electric Boat’s contract to build the Columbia class generation of submarines has generated the need to hire thousands of skilled workers in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Some of the qualifications include experience in a trade or education shop environment; proficiency in Microsoft Office; outstanding communication and interpersonal skills; and the ability to work collaboratively with others.

For complete details and information on how to apply, visit https://jobs.ccri.edu/ or contact Alyssa Menard at amenard1@ccri.edu.