CCRI’s Division of Workforce Partnerships, in partnership with the Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island, is now accepting applications for its 20-day FREE training program that looks to increase ocean literacy, provide basic marine manufacturing experience, and help students find career opportunities in both afloat and ashore career tracks.

Hands-on training will include marine systems, basic maritime electrical, diesel/gasoline engines, plumbing, hydraulics, carpentry, OSHA maritime, and rigging.

Graduates that complete this program will receive job placement assistance and can expect to begin careers as Merchant Mariners, Boat Builders, Production Workers, Industrial Painters, Marine Techs, Marine Electronics Installers, Shrink Wrappers, Wind Maintenance Techs, and more.

Details below:

4 weeks of training

Full-time from Monday–Friday, 9 am–5 pm, for a total of 20 days

Applications due by March 6; programs begin March 8

Located in Newport

Please note: students will be admitted on a rolling basis and there is a limited number of seats for this program.

To be considered for the program, please click here.