At the weekly COVID-19 press briefing today, Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor announced a lift on some business restrictions.

Capacity at restaurants will increase from 50% to 66% beginning Friday, March 5.

Capacity at gyms and fitness centers will increase from one person per 125 square feet to one person per 100 square feet. For gyms and fitness centers that take things outdoors, there is no capacity limit. Masks and social distancing still remain in place for both outdoor and indoor fitness classes.

Funeral homes beginning Friday, March 5 are able to host 30 people for indoor services and 50 people for outdoor services.

Pryor expects the capacity for catered events to increase at the beginning of April to allow 100 people for indoor events and 150 people at outdoor events.

Watch the press briefing below, it starts at approximately 7:30.

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host their next press briefing to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island on Thursday, March 11 at 1 pm.