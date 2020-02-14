Wire Fox Terrier from Newport wins Terrier Group at Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Vinny, a Wire Fox Terrier from Newport, won the Terrier Group under Judge Norman Kenney at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on February 11, 2020.

The dog was handled by Robert M. Carusi for owners George and Nannette Herrick.

Vinny, a 3-year-old male, officially known as GCHB Irvonhill Voignier, bred by Anthony and Jean Barker and Hailey Griffith, took top honors in a field of 32 Best of Breed winners entered, comprising the Terrier Group. Westminster reached its conformation entry limit of 2,500 dogs, with three days of Best of Breed competition held at Pier 94, and Group and Best in Show competition held at Madison Square Garden.

“To win a Terrier Group First here is a huge triumph,” said Westminster Kennel Club Director of Communications Gail Miller Bisher in a statement. “We applaud Vinny, his breeders, owners and handler.”

Selected highlights of the Best of Breed competitors were featured live on FS1 on Feb. 10-11.

For full Terrier Group results and video visit www.westminsterkennelclub.org.