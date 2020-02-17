What’s Up This Week: Things to do, live music listings, local government meetings

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week and weekend.

Reminder – Both Newport Winter Festival and the Newport Burger Bender resume through Sunday, February 23rd.

Monday, February 17th

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

❅ 9am-10am: Pinecone Bird Feeders

8am-11am: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium

❅ 10am & 11am: Save the Bay Seal Tours (1hr)

❅ 10am-12pm: Bwana the Iguana the Reptile Guy!

10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides

❅ 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium

❅ 10:30am: Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable

❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam

11am: Newport’s British Occupation Walking Tour

❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activities

❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!

❅ 12pm: Robert Clarke Juggler and Comedian

❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours

❅ 2pm: Mad Science Show

6pm-8pm: Newport’s History of Cocktails Bartending Event/Class

7pm-9pm: Barrel Tasting (Whiskey & Rum Session)

Live Music & Entertainment

Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm

Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – JoJo Rabbit at 4:30 pm, Parasite at 7:30 pm

– JoJo Rabbit at 4:30 pm, Parasite at 7:30 pm Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

Tuesday, February 18th

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

❅ 10am & 11am: Save the Bay Seal Tours (1hr)

10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides

10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium

❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.

❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam

❅ 10:30am: Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable

11am: Road to Independence Walking Tour

❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activities

❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!

❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours

❅ 1pm-3pm: Princess Party at OceanCliff Castle

❅ 2pm-4pm: 32nd Annual Nacho Tasting

❅ 2:30pm-3:30pm: Kids Tennis Clinic

❅ 5pm-6pm: Feeding Frenzy at Save the Bay Exploration Center and Aquarium

❅ 5pm-8pm: Kids Karaoke Night

6:00pm: Samuel Adams Beer Dinner at The Mooring Seafood Kitchen and Bar

7pm-9pm: Barrel Tasting (Beer Session)

Live Music & Entertainment

Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, In Search Of Mozart at 7:30 pm

– Parasite at 4:30 pm, In Search Of Mozart at 7:30 pm Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm

Parlor Newport – Swinglane at 8 pm

Sandywoods – Fourteen Strings Quartet at 7 pm

City & Government Calendar

Wednesday, February 19th

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

❅ 9am-10am: Pinecone Bird Feeders

❅10am & 11am: Save the Bay Seal Tours (1hr)

10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides

❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.

10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium

10am-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings

10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages

❅ 10:30am: Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable

❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam

❅ 11am: Teddy Bear Tea, A Musical Celebration and Story Time

11:00am: Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour

❅ 11am-2pm: Free Coloring Station at Discover Newport

❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!

❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours

❅ 12pm-2pm and 2pm-4pm: Kids Cook with Chef Marlon

1pm-2:30pm: Winter Wonderland at Rose Island

❅ 1pm-3pm: Nature Trails & Scavenger Hunt

❅ 2pm-4pm: 32nd Annual Nacho Tasting

6pm-8pm: Wellness & Wine: Zumba

6pm-8pm: Vertical Tasting (Annual Beers)

6pm-9pm: Orin Swift Wine Dinner

6pm-9pm: Espresso Martini Contest (Bartender Contest)

6:30-8:30: Fermentation Class: Southern Italy

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – JoJo Rabbit at 3:30 pm, What’s Up Newp, U S Senior Open JPT present Happy Gilmore (1996) at 7:30 pm

– JoJo Rabbit at 3:30 pm, What’s Up Newp, U S Senior Open JPT present Happy Gilmore (1996) at 7:30 pm Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm

– Live music at 9:30 pm Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm

Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Open Mic at 8 pm

City & Government Calendar

Thursday, February 20th

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

❅ 10am & 11am: Save the Bay Seal Tours

10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides

❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.

10am-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings

❅ 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium

10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages

❅ 10:30am: Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable

❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam

11am: Rogues and Scoundrels Walking Tour

❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activities

❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!

❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours

❅ 1pm-4pm: 20th Annual “Live Jazz for Kids”, Greenvale Vineyards

❅ 2pm-4pm: 32nd Annual Nacho Tasting

❅ 2:30pm-3:30pm: Kids Tennis Clinic

4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice

❅5pm-6pm: Feeding Frenzy at Save the Bay Exploration Center and Aquarium

5pm-8pm: Open Mic Night ft. Wally’s Dog Cart

8pm: Annual Best Hot Drink Contest

Live Music & Entertainment

Antonio’s Pizza – Opinionation at 8 pm

Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – National Theatre Live: Cyrano de Bergerac at 2 pm, Parasite at 7:30 pm

– National Theatre Live: Cyrano de Bergerac at 2 pm, Parasite at 7:30 pm Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9 pm

– John Erikson at 9 pm One Pelham East – Adam Go at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night! at 6:30 pm

Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm

Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm

Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret at 8 pm

City & Government Calendar

Friday, February 21st

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

❅ 9am-10am: Pinecone Bird Feeders

10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides

❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.

❅ 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium

10am-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings

10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages

❅ 10:30am: Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable

❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam

11am: Road to Independence Walking Tour

❅11am & 12pm: Save the Bay Seal Tours

❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Events

❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!

❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours

12pm-2pm & 5pm-8pm: Newport Craft Beer & Cheese Pairing

❅ 2pm-4pm: 32nd Annual Nacho Tasting

4pm: Colonial Newport Lantern Tour

4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice

4pm-9pm: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium

5pm-8pm February Beer Hall Night

❅ 6:30pm: BubbleMania

6:30pm: The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Silent Film Presentation Live Event)

7pm-Midnight: 2nd Annual Disco Night

8:00pm: Friday Night Funnies with The Bit Players

8:30pm: Winter Festival Comedy Show Co-Headliners Rodney Laney and Dan Crohn

10pm-1am: Band Party with “Those Guys”

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm

Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Soapbox Saints at 8 pm

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm

Elks Club – DJD at 6:30 pm

Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Chris Vaillancourt from 6 pm to 9 pm, Winter Fest Comedy Show feat. Rodney Laney with guest Dan Crohn at 8:30 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm

Lil Bear Sports Pub – Gary Faria at 9 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar –Live music at 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Brass Force at 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Groovin’ You at 9 pm

Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Ben Freiert and Jeff Lewis at 6 pm

One Pelham East – Clique at 10 pm

Parlor Newport – Heidi Nirk Band at 9 pm

Pour Judgement – Paula Clare Band 10 pm

RipTide Sports Grille – Roots Run Wild & Friends at 7:30 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm

Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm

The Reef – Those Guys at 10 pm

Tiverton Casino Hotel – Chet Matteson at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm

Zelda’s Newport – John Erikson at 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

10 am – Newport School Committee – Finance Advisory

Saturday, February 22nd

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

9am-5pm: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium

❅ 9:30am-4:30pm: Save The Bay Exploration Center and Aquarium

10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides

❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.

10am-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings

10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages

❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam

11am: Rum & Revolution Tour with Rum Tasting*

❅11am & 12pm: Save the Bay Seal Tours

❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activities

❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!

❅ 11:00am-3:30pm: 3rd Annual Mac & Cheese Smackdown

12pm-2pm: Beach Clean-up

❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours

1pm- 2:30pm: Winter Wonderland at Rose Island

12pm-2pm & 5pm-8pm: Newport Craft Beer & Cheese Pairing

❅ 1pm: Beach Polo presented by the Newport International Polo Series

4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice

4pm-6pm: La Forge Surf & Turf Seafood Fest

❅ 6pm-8pm: Movie Night: Maleficent

6pm-8pm: The Manhattan Project

8pm-10pm: Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show: Joe Larson

​9pm-11pm: Country Concert with Ben O’Connor

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government Calendar

9 am – Tiverton Budget Committee

Sunday, February 23rd

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

8am-11am: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium

❅ 9:30am-4:30pm: Save The Bay Exploration Center and Aquarium

10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides

❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.

10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages

❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam

11am: Rogues and Scoundrels Walking Tour

❅ 11am & 12pm: Save the Bay Seal Tours

❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!

❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours

12pm-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings

12pm-2pm & 5pm-8pm: Cheese & Beer Pairing Sessions

❅ 1pm: Beach Polo presented by the Newport International Polo Series

❅ 1pm-2pm: Pony Rides with Newport Equestrian Academy

4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice

5pm: Yagi’s Freaky Tiki

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm

– Portrait of A Lady On Fire at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm Jo’s American Bistro –Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm

– Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm Narragansett Cafe –Joe Moss Band from 1 pm to 4 pm

Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Live music at 7 pm

City & Government Calendar

Monday, February 24th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm

Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait Of A Lady on Fire at 4 pm, Fantastic Fungi at 7:30 pm

– Portrait Of A Lady on Fire at 4 pm, Fantastic Fungi at 7:30 pm Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

6:30 pm – Tiverton School Committee