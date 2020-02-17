What’s Up This Week: Things to do, live music listings, local government meetings

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week and weekend.

Reminder – Both Newport Winter Festival and the Newport Burger Bender resume through Sunday, February 23rd.

Monday, February 17th

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

  • Full details for all events here.
  • ❅ 9am-10am: Pinecone Bird Feeders
  • 8am-11am: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium
  • ❅ 10am & 11am: Save the Bay Seal Tours (1hr)
  • ❅ 10am-12pm: Bwana the Iguana the Reptile Guy!
  • 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
  • ❅ 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium
  • ❅ 10:30am: Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable
  • ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
  • 11am: Newport’s British Occupation Walking Tour
  • ❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activities
  • ❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
  • ❅ 12pm: Robert Clarke Juggler and Comedian
  • ❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
  • ❅ 2pm: Mad Science Show
  • 6pm-8pm: Newport’s History of Cocktails Bartending Event/Class
  • 7pm-9pm: Barrel Tasting (Whiskey & Rum Session)

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
  • Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – JoJo Rabbit at 4:30 pm, Parasite at 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

Tuesday, February 18th

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

  • Full details for all events here.
  • ❅ 10am & 11am: Save the Bay Seal Tours (1hr)
  • 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
  • 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium
  • ❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.
  • ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
  • ❅ 10:30am: Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable
  • 11am: Road to Independence Walking Tour
  • ❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activities
  • ❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
  • ❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
  • ❅ 1pm-3pm: Princess Party at OceanCliff Castle
  • ❅ 2pm-4pm: 32nd Annual Nacho Tasting
  • ❅ 2:30pm-3:30pm: Kids Tennis Clinic
  • ❅ 5pm-6pm: Feeding Frenzy at Save the Bay Exploration Center and Aquarium
  • ❅ 5pm-8pm: Kids Karaoke Night
  • 6:00pm: Samuel Adams Beer Dinner at The Mooring Seafood Kitchen and Bar
  • 7pm-9pm: Barrel Tasting (Beer Session)

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government Calendar

Wednesday, February 19th

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

  • Full details for all events here.
  • ❅ 9am-10am: Pinecone Bird Feeders
  • ❅10am & 11am: Save the Bay Seal Tours (1hr)
  • 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
  • ❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.
  • 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium
  • 10am-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings
  • 10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages
  • ❅ 10:30am: Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable
  • ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
  • ❅ 11am: Teddy Bear Tea, A Musical Celebration and Story Time
  • 11:00am: Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
  • ❅ 11am-2pm: Free Coloring Station at Discover Newport
  • ❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
  • ❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
  • ❅ 12pm-2pm and 2pm-4pm: Kids Cook with Chef Marlon
  • 1pm-2:30pm: Winter Wonderland at Rose Island
  • ❅ 1pm-3pm: Nature Trails & Scavenger Hunt
  • ❅ 2pm-4pm: 32nd Annual Nacho Tasting
  • 6pm-8pm: Wellness & Wine: Zumba
  • 6pm-8pm: Vertical Tasting (Annual Beers)
  • 6pm-9pm: Orin Swift Wine Dinner
  • 6pm-9pm: Espresso Martini Contest (Bartender Contest)
  • 6:30-8:30: Fermentation Class: Southern Italy

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government Calendar

Thursday, February 20th

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

  • Full details for all events here.
  • ❅ 10am & 11am: Save the Bay Seal Tours
  • 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
  • ❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.
  • 10am-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings
  • ❅ 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium
  • 10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages
  • ❅ 10:30am: Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable
  • ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
  • 11am: Rogues and Scoundrels Walking Tour
  • ❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activities
  • ❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
  • ❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
  • ❅ 1pm-4pm: 20th Annual “Live Jazz for Kids”, Greenvale Vineyards
  • ❅ 2pm-4pm: 32nd Annual Nacho Tasting
  • ❅ 2:30pm-3:30pm: Kids Tennis Clinic
  • 4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice
  • ❅5pm-6pm: Feeding Frenzy at Save the Bay Exploration Center and Aquarium
  • 5pm-8pm: Open Mic Night ft. Wally’s Dog Cart
  • 8pm: Annual Best Hot Drink Contest

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government Calendar

Friday, February 21st

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

  • Full details for all events here.
  • ❅ 9am-10am: Pinecone Bird Feeders
  • 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
  • ❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.
  • ❅ 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium
  • 10am-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings
  • 10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages
  • ❅ 10:30am: Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable
  • ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
  • 11am: Road to Independence Walking Tour
  • ❅11am & 12pm: Save the Bay Seal Tours
  • ❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Events
  • ❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
  • ❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
  • 12pm-2pm & 5pm-8pm: Newport Craft Beer & Cheese Pairing
  • ❅ 2pm-4pm: 32nd Annual Nacho Tasting
  • 4pm: Colonial Newport Lantern Tour
  • 4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice
  • 4pm-9pm: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium
  • 5pm-8pm February Beer Hall Night
  • ❅ 6:30pm: BubbleMania
  • 6:30pm: The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Silent Film Presentation Live Event)
  • 7pm-Midnight: 2nd Annual Disco Night
  • 8:00pm: Friday Night Funnies with The Bit Players
  • 8:30pm: Winter Festival Comedy Show Co-Headliners Rodney Laney and Dan Crohn
  • 10pm-1am: Band Party with “Those Guys”

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Soapbox Saints at 8 pm
  • Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Elks Club – DJD at 6:30 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Chris Vaillancourt from 6 pm to 9 pm, Winter Fest Comedy Show feat. Rodney Laney with guest Dan Crohn at 8:30 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Lil Bear Sports Pub – Gary Faria at 9 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar –Live music at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Brass Force at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Groovin’ You at 9 pm
  • Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Ben Freiert and Jeff Lewis at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – Clique at 10 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Heidi Nirk Band at 9 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Paula Clare Band 10 pm
  • RipTide Sports Grille – Roots Run Wild & Friends at 7:30 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
  • Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Reef – Those Guys at 10 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Chet Matteson at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s Newport – John Erikson at 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

Saturday, February 22nd

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

  • Full details for all events here.
  • 9am-5pm: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium
  • ❅ 9:30am-4:30pm: Save The Bay Exploration Center and Aquarium
  • 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
  • ❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.
  • 10am-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings
  • 10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages
  • ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
  • 11am: Rum & Revolution Tour with Rum Tasting*
  • ❅11am & 12pm: Save the Bay Seal Tours
  • ❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activities
  • ❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
  • ❅ 11:00am-3:30pm: 3rd Annual Mac & Cheese Smackdown
  • 12pm-2pm: Beach Clean-up
  • ❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
  • 1pm- 2:30pm: Winter Wonderland at Rose Island
  • 12pm-2pm & 5pm-8pm: Newport Craft Beer & Cheese Pairing
  • ❅ 1pm: Beach Polo presented by the Newport International Polo Series
  • 4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice
  • 4pm-6pm: La Forge Surf & Turf Seafood Fest
  • ❅ 6pm-8pm: Movie Night: Maleficent
  • 6pm-8pm: The Manhattan Project
  • 8pm-10pm: Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show: Joe Larson
  • ​9pm-11pm: Country Concert with Ben O’Connor

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Triple Threat at 8:30 pm
  • Bar & Board – DJ Nook at 9:30 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Common Fence Music – Drumming Workshop with Zili Misik at 3 pm, Caribbean Carnival Celebration with Zili Misik at 8 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Live music at 9 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Orange Whip from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait Of A Lady On Fire at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Blockhead at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Half Star Hotel at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 10 pm
  • Newport Marriott – Country Concert with Ben O’Connor at 9 pm
  • Newport Vineyards – Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show: Joe Larson at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Hit Play at 10 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Live music at 10 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
  • RipTide Sports Grille – 3 Down at 7:30 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
  • Surf Club –Live music at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Pat Lowell at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 9 pm
  • Tremblay’s Island Park Bar & Grille – The40 at 8 pm
  • Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am

City & Government Calendar

Sunday, February 23rd

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

  • Full details for all events here.
  • 8am-11am: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium
  • ❅ 9:30am-4:30pm: Save The Bay Exploration Center and Aquarium
  • 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
  • ❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.
  • 10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages
  • ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
  • 11am: Rogues and Scoundrels Walking Tour
  • ❅ 11am & 12pm: Save the Bay Seal Tours
  • ❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
  • ❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
  • 12pm-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings
  • 12pm-2pm & 5pm-8pm: Cheese & Beer Pairing Sessions
  • ❅ 1pm: Beach Polo presented by the Newport International Polo Series
  • ❅ 1pm-2pm: Pony Rides with Newport Equestrian Academy
  • 4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice
  • 5pm: Yagi’s Freaky Tiki

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
  • Jo’s American Bistro –Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Joe Moss Band from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Live music at 7 pm

City & Government Calendar

Monday, February 24th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
  • Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater –  Portrait Of A Lady on Fire at 4 pm, Fantastic Fungi at 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

