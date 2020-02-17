What’s Up This Week: Things to do, live music listings, local government meetings

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week and weekend.
Reminder – Both Newport Winter Festival and the Newport Burger Bender resume through Sunday, February 23rd.
Monday, February 17th
Support our local, independent online news organization. Become a What’s Up Newp Supporter today!
Things To Do
- 32nd Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender throughout Newport & Bristol Counties
- 8:30 am – School’s Out Art Camp at Island Art Spot
- 10 am – Tour the Eisenhower House at Fort Adams State Park
- 10 am – Winter Festival: Bwana the Iguana the Reptile Guy! at Hotel Viking
- 11 am – Newport’s British Occupation Walking Tour
- 11 am – Presidents’ Day Storytime at Barnes & Noble
- 12 pm – Robert Clarke Juggler and Comedian at Gurney’s
- 1 pm – Winter Woodland Hike at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 2 pm – Mad Science Show at Gurney’s
- 4:30 pm – JoJo Rabbit at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6 pm – Newport’s History Of Cocktails at Mariner Gallery
- 7:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
Official Newport Winter Festival Activities
- Full details for all events here.
- ❅ 9am-10am: Pinecone Bird Feeders
- 8am-11am: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium
- ❅ 10am & 11am: Save the Bay Seal Tours (1hr)
- ❅ 10am-12pm: Bwana the Iguana the Reptile Guy!
- 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
- ❅ 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium
- ❅ 10:30am: Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable
- ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
- 11am: Newport’s British Occupation Walking Tour
- ❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activities
- ❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
- ❅ 12pm: Robert Clarke Juggler and Comedian
- ❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
- ❅ 2pm: Mad Science Show
- 6pm-8pm: Newport’s History of Cocktails Bartending Event/Class
- 7pm-9pm: Barrel Tasting (Whiskey & Rum Session)
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – JoJo Rabbit at 4:30 pm, Parasite at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 5:30 pm – Newport Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission
- 6 pm – Aquidneck Island Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
Tuesday, February 18th
Things To Do
- 32nd Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender throughout Newport & Bristol Counties
- 8:30 am – Google Breakfast at Innovate Newport
- 9 am – SBA Seminar: Understanding Financial Statements at Innovate Newport
- 11 am – Road to Independence Walking Tour
- 1 pm – Winter Fest Princess Party at OceanCliff Hotel
- 4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – North End Business Roundtable at Innovate Newport
- 6 pm – Born to Rise Story Night at Salvation Cafe
- 6 pm – Sam Adams Beer Dinner at the Mooring
- 7 pm – Fourteen Strings Quartet at Sandywoods
- 7:30 pm – In Search of Mozart at Jane Pickens Theater
Official Newport Winter Festival Activities
- Full details for all events here.
- ❅ 10am & 11am: Save the Bay Seal Tours (1hr)
- 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
- 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium
- ❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.
- ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
- ❅ 10:30am: Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable
- 11am: Road to Independence Walking Tour
- ❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activities
- ❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
- ❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
- ❅ 1pm-3pm: Princess Party at OceanCliff Castle
- ❅ 2pm-4pm: 32nd Annual Nacho Tasting
- ❅ 2:30pm-3:30pm: Kids Tennis Clinic
- ❅ 5pm-6pm: Feeding Frenzy at Save the Bay Exploration Center and Aquarium
- ❅ 5pm-8pm: Kids Karaoke Night
- 6:00pm: Samuel Adams Beer Dinner at The Mooring Seafood Kitchen and Bar
- 7pm-9pm: Barrel Tasting (Beer Session)
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, In Search Of Mozart at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
- Parlor Newport – Swinglane at 8 pm
- Sandywoods – Fourteen Strings Quartet at 7 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 12 pm – Newport County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 6 pm – Tiverton Open Space Commission
- 6:30 pm – Middletown Audit Committee
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 7 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
- 7 pm – Tiverton Conservation Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
Wednesday, February 19th
Things To Do
- 32nd Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender throughout Newport & Bristol Counties
- 11 am – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 11 am – Teddy Bear Tea, A Musical Celebration and Story Time at Newport Harbor Hotel
- 11 am – Mad Science Show – Don’t Try This at Home! at Middletown Public Library
- 12 pm – Kids Cook with Chef Marlon at The Reef
- 1 pm – Goats Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 1 pm – Family Day at Spruce Acres Farm
- 3:30 pm – JoJo Rabbit at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Espresso-self Cocktail Contest sponsored by Sons of Liberty at Bar & Board
- 5 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays at Brix
- 5:30 pm – Newport Maritime Alliance Industry Nights! at The Clarke Cooke House
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 6 pm – Orin Swift Wine Dinner at The Safari Room at OceanCliff
- 6 pm – Arts Around the Fire: Peter Bramante of Island Moving Company at Salvation Cafe
- 6 pm – Wellness + Wine: Zumba at Newport Vineyards
- 6:30 pm – Fermentation Class: Southern Italy at Forty 1 North
- 7:30 pm – What’s Up Newp, U S Senior Open JPT present Happy Gilmore (1996) at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
Official Newport Winter Festival Activities
- Full details for all events here.
- ❅ 9am-10am: Pinecone Bird Feeders
- ❅10am & 11am: Save the Bay Seal Tours (1hr)
- 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
- ❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.
- 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium
- 10am-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings
- 10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages
- ❅ 10:30am: Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable
- ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
- ❅ 11am: Teddy Bear Tea, A Musical Celebration and Story Time
- 11:00am: Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- ❅ 11am-2pm: Free Coloring Station at Discover Newport
- ❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
- ❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
- ❅ 12pm-2pm and 2pm-4pm: Kids Cook with Chef Marlon
- 1pm-2:30pm: Winter Wonderland at Rose Island
- ❅ 1pm-3pm: Nature Trails & Scavenger Hunt
- ❅ 2pm-4pm: 32nd Annual Nacho Tasting
- 6pm-8pm: Wellness & Wine: Zumba
- 6pm-8pm: Vertical Tasting (Annual Beers)
- 6pm-9pm: Orin Swift Wine Dinner
- 6pm-9pm: Espresso Martini Contest (Bartender Contest)
- 6:30-8:30: Fermentation Class: Southern Italy
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – JoJo Rabbit at 3:30 pm, What’s Up Newp, U S Senior Open JPT present Happy Gilmore (1996) at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm
- Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Open Mic at 8 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 11 am – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 12 pm – Middletown Personnel Board
- 5 pm – Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Jamestown Affordable Housing
- 6 pm – Little Compton Town Council
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Economic Development Committee
Thursday, February 20th
Things To Do
- 32nd Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender throughout Newport & Bristol Counties
- 11 am – Rogues and Scoundrels Walking Tour
- 11:30 am – Community Art Class at MLK Center
- 12 pm – Business During Hours at Innovate Newport
- 12 pm – Read/Eat/Chat at Newport Art Museum
- 2 pm – National Theatre Live: Cyrano de Bergerac at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Learn A Quick Trick to Getting Your Local Business Found Online at Parlor Newport
- 6 pm – Scratch Series: Chocolate Sweet & Savory at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm – Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic at Rosecliff
- 6 pm – Clean Ocean Access’s Monthly Open Meeting at Newport Public Library
- 6 pm – 5th Decade Exhibition Opening Reception at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6:30 pm – Winter Wine Pairing Dinner at Jo’s American Bistro
- 6:30 pm – Markham Starr – Slide Show and Talk at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 7:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 8 pm – Annual Best Hot Drink Contest at Red Parrot
Official Newport Winter Festival Activities
- Full details for all events here.
- ❅ 10am & 11am: Save the Bay Seal Tours
- 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
- ❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.
- 10am-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings
- ❅ 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium
- 10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages
- ❅ 10:30am: Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable
- ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
- 11am: Rogues and Scoundrels Walking Tour
- ❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activities
- ❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
- ❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
- ❅ 1pm-4pm: 20th Annual “Live Jazz for Kids”, Greenvale Vineyards
- ❅ 2pm-4pm: 32nd Annual Nacho Tasting
- ❅ 2:30pm-3:30pm: Kids Tennis Clinic
- 4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice
- ❅5pm-6pm: Feeding Frenzy at Save the Bay Exploration Center and Aquarium
- 5pm-8pm: Open Mic Night ft. Wally’s Dog Cart
- 8pm: Annual Best Hot Drink Contest
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza – Opinionation at 8 pm
- Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – National Theatre Live: Cyrano de Bergerac at 2 pm, Parasite at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night! at 6:30 pm
- Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm
- Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret at 8 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 3 pm – Newport Public Library
- 4:30 pm – Newport Public Library
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee – City Council Liaison Subcommittee
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Parks and Recreation
- 6 pm – Jamestown Traffic Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Glen Manor House Authority
Friday, February 21st
Things To Do
- 32nd Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender throughout Newport & Bristol Counties
- 10 am – Community Zumba Class at MLK Center
- 11 am – Road to Independence Walking Tour
- 4 pm & 7:30 pm – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 4 pm – Colonial Newport Lantern Tour
- 4 pm – Museum Member-Only Curator Tour at Newport Art Museum
- 5 pm – February Beer Hall Night at Newport Vineyards
- 6:30 pm – Pre-Film Reception at JPT: Portrait of a Lady on Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 6:30 pm – Bubblemania at Newport Marriott
- 6:30 pm – The Hunchback of Notre Dame at The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist
- 7 pm – Disco Night at OceanCliff
- 7 pm – Talk “Hera, Artist Cooperatives and Social Justice” at Jamestown Arts Center
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Official Newport Winter Festival Activities
- Full details for all events here.
- ❅ 9am-10am: Pinecone Bird Feeders
- 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
- ❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.
- ❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.
- ❅ 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium
- 10am-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings
- 10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages
- ❅ 10:30am: Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable
- ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
- 11am: Road to Independence Walking Tour
- ❅11am & 12pm: Save the Bay Seal Tours
- ❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Events
- ❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
- ❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
- 12pm-2pm & 5pm-8pm: Newport Craft Beer & Cheese Pairing
- ❅ 2pm-4pm: 32nd Annual Nacho Tasting
- 4pm: Colonial Newport Lantern Tour
- 4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice
- 4pm-9pm: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium
- 5pm-8pm February Beer Hall Night
- ❅ 6:30pm: BubbleMania
- 6:30pm: The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Silent Film Presentation Live Event)
- 7pm-Midnight: 2nd Annual Disco Night
- 8:00pm: Friday Night Funnies with The Bit Players
- 8:30pm: Winter Festival Comedy Show Co-Headliners Rodney Laney and Dan Crohn
- 10pm-1am: Band Party with “Those Guys”
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Soapbox Saints at 8 pm
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Elks Club – DJD at 6:30 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Chris Vaillancourt from 6 pm to 9 pm, Winter Fest Comedy Show feat. Rodney Laney with guest Dan Crohn at 8:30 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Lil Bear Sports Pub – Gary Faria at 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Live music at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Brass Force at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Groovin’ You at 9 pm
- Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Ben Freiert and Jeff Lewis at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Clique at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – Heidi Nirk Band at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – Paula Clare Band 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – Roots Run Wild & Friends at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
- The Reef – Those Guys at 10 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Chet Matteson at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport – John Erikson at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
Saturday, February 22nd
Things To Do
- 32nd Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender throughout Newport & Bristol Counties
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Saturday Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach
- 10 am – SalveTHON 2020 at Ochre Court
- 11 am – Rum & Revolution Tour with Rum Tasting* at Museum of Newport History & Shop
- 11 am – 3rd Annual Mac & Cheese Smackdown at Newport Marriott
- 11:30 am – Washington’s Birthday Celebration at Redwood Library
- 12 pm – Beach Cleanup at Second Beach
- 1 pm – Beach Polo at Second Beach
- 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 2 pm – Winter Speaker Series: Paul Freedman at Newport Art Museum
- 2 pm – Mozzarella Cheese Making Class with Karla Simmons at Simmons Farm
- 2:30 pm – Saltwater’s Winter Chill
- 2:30 pm – Après Beach Polo
- 3 pm – Drumming Workshop with Zili Misik at Common Fence Music
- 4 pm – Seafood Fest 2020 at La Forge Casino
- 4 pm – Waffles at Ragged Island!
- 6 pm – Winter Festival Movie Night: Maleficent at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm – 22 Bowen’s Wine Tasting: Kelley Fox Wines
- 7 pm – Open-Mic at Channing Coffee House at Channing Memorial Church
- 8 pm – Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show: Joe Larson at Newport Vineyards
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm – Caribbean Carnival Celebration with Zili Misik at Common Fence Music
Official Newport Winter Festival Activities
- Full details for all events here.
- 9am-5pm: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium
- ❅ 9:30am-4:30pm: Save The Bay Exploration Center and Aquarium
- 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
- ❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.
- 10am-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings
- 10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages
- ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
- 11am: Rum & Revolution Tour with Rum Tasting*
- ❅11am & 12pm: Save the Bay Seal Tours
- ❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activities
- ❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
- ❅ 11:00am-3:30pm: 3rd Annual Mac & Cheese Smackdown
- 12pm-2pm: Beach Clean-up
- ❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
- 1pm- 2:30pm: Winter Wonderland at Rose Island
- 12pm-2pm & 5pm-8pm: Newport Craft Beer & Cheese Pairing
- ❅ 1pm: Beach Polo presented by the Newport International Polo Series
- 4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice
- 4pm-6pm: La Forge Surf & Turf Seafood Fest
- ❅ 6pm-8pm: Movie Night: Maleficent
- 6pm-8pm: The Manhattan Project
- 8pm-10pm: Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show: Joe Larson
- 9pm-11pm: Country Concert with Ben O’Connor
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Triple Threat at 8:30 pm
- Bar & Board – DJ Nook at 9:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Common Fence Music – Drumming Workshop with Zili Misik at 3 pm, Caribbean Carnival Celebration with Zili Misik at 8 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Live music at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Orange Whip from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait Of A Lady On Fire at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Blockhead at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Half Star Hotel at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 10 pm
- Newport Marriott – Country Concert with Ben O’Connor at 9 pm
- Newport Vineyards – Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show: Joe Larson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Hit Play at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – Live music at 10 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – 3 Down at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
- Surf Club –Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Pat Lowell at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 9 pm
- Tremblay’s Island Park Bar & Grille – The40 at 8 pm
- Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
City & Government Calendar
- 9 am – Tiverton Budget Committee
Sunday, February 23rd
Things To Do
- 32nd Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender throughout Newport & Bristol Counties
- 10 am – Book Discussion and Signing with the Author at Emmanuel Church
- 10 am – Sunday Funday Brix Brunch: Childhood Throwbacks at Brix Restaurant
- 11 am – Rogues and Scoundrels Walking Tour
- 11:45 am – Sung Matins (Morning Prayer with Hymns) at Saint John
- 12 pm – Cheeseboard Sunday! at The General’s Crossing Brewhouse
- 1 pm – St. Practice Day at O’Brien’s Pub
- 1 pm – Beach Polo at Second Beach
- 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 2 pm – SBA Seminar: Understanding Financial Statements at Newport Art Museum
- 3 pm – Markward Music Lecture Series at Redwood Library
- 3 pm – Winter Foreign Film Series: First They Killed My Father at Jamestown Philomenian Library
Official Newport Winter Festival Activities
- Full details for all events here.
- 8am-11am: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium
- ❅ 9:30am-4:30pm: Save The Bay Exploration Center and Aquarium
- 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
- ❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.
- 10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages
- ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
- 11am: Rogues and Scoundrels Walking Tour
- ❅ 11am & 12pm: Save the Bay Seal Tours
- ❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
- ❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
- 12pm-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings
- 12pm-2pm & 5pm-8pm: Cheese & Beer Pairing Sessions
- ❅ 1pm: Beach Polo presented by the Newport International Polo Series
- ❅ 1pm-2pm: Pony Rides with Newport Equestrian Academy
- 4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice
- 5pm: Yagi’s Freaky Tiki
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro –Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Joe Moss Band from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Live music at 7 pm
City & Government Calendar
Monday, February 24th
Things To Do
- 1 pm – Newport Hospital Hiring Event (Newport, RI) – Healthcare Careers
- 4 pm – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 7:30 pm – Fantastic Fungi at Jane Pickens Thater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait Of A Lady on Fire at 4 pm, Fantastic Fungi at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton School Committee