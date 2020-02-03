What’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week: Feb. 3 – 10

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
Monday, February 3rd
Things To Do
- 4:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Live-Action 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 7:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Animated 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Empire Tea & Coffee (Broadway) – The Geezers from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 4:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Animated at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 8:30 am- Little Compton Pension Committee
- 5:15 pm, 5:45 pm, 6 pm, and 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee – School Building Subcommittee
- 5:30 pm – Newport Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Free Public Library
Tuesday, February 4th
Things To Do
- 4:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Live-Action 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – VALENTINE’S Pajamas Party at The Moose Cafe
- 6:30 pm – Lecture: Gaspee Conspiracy at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 7:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Animated 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 4:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Animated at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 8 am – Jamestown Tax Assessment Board of Review
- 9 am – Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 6:15 pm – Tiverton Litter Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Citizens Interested in the Comprehensive Community Planning Process Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Planning Board
Wednesday, February 5th
Things To Do
- 2:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Live-Action 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays at Brix
- 5 pm – Oscar Shorts Animated 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5:30 pm – Newport Maritime Alliance Industry Nights! at The Clarke Cooke House
- 6:30 pm – Fermentation Class: Winter Wine at Forty 1 North
- 7 pm – Winter Mezcal Tasting at Diego’s
- 7:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Documentary at Jane Pickens Thater
- 9 pm – 14th Star Pint + Trivia Night at The Fastnet Pub
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 2:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Animated at 5 pm, Oscar Shorts Documentary at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm
- Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Open Mic at 8 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 4 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Newport City Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Melville Park Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
Thursday, February 6th
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Retail & Hospitality Industry Resource Meeting at Innovate Newport
- 11:30 am – Community Art Class at MLK Center
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Live-Action 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Eat for COA @ Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar
- 5:30 pm – February Green Drinks with Rep. Lauren Carson on Oliver Hazard Perry
- 6 pm – St.Joseph’s Paint Night Party with Mermaid Masterpieces at St. Joseph’s Parish
- 6 pm – Hidden Worlds: The Secret Life of Bugs at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm – Aquidneck Land Trust Annual Meeting at Wyndham Newport
- 6:30 pm – “Dine In, Eat Your Heart Out” at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 6:30 pm – Gray Matter Marketing at Run and Chug! at Fastnet Pub
- 7 pm – Rhode Island Independent Animators Shorts at Jamestown Arts Center
- 7:30 pm – Tell Newport: Uncharted Territory at Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza – Trivia at 8 pm
- Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm
- Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm
- Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret at 8 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 5 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 5 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Tree Commission
Friday, February 7th
Things To Do
- 9 am – Messy Play Date at Island Art Spot
- 10 am – Community Zumba Class at MLK Center
- 12:30 pm – North End Business Roundtable at Innovate Newport
- 4 pm – Brick Alley Pub Re Open Friday FEB. 7 at 4pm
- 4 pm – Galentine’s Day Party at Meeka Fine Jewelry
- 4:30 pm – Waffles At Ragged Island Brewing
- 5 pm – Winter Exhibitions Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum
- 5 pm – Oyster Shucking and Wine Tasting at Newport Wine Cellar
- 6 pm –Teen Nerf Wars at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You
- 7 pm – Paint Night Fundraiser for SWE at O’Brien’s Pub
- 7 pm – Commonwealth RI Launch at Stoneacre Brasserie
- 7:30 pm – JoJo Rabbit at Jane Pickens Theater
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Deja Vu End at 8 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Elks Club – DJD at 6:30 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Comanchero from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – JoJo Rabbit at 7:30 pm
- Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz Kitchen & Cocktails – Marvin Perry Duo at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Live music at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Evan Goodrow Band at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe –7 Day Weekend at 10 pm
- Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Big Lux with Sarah LuAnn Thompson at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Good Will & Them Apples at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – The Mintones at 8 pm
- Pour Judgement – Paula Clare Band 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – Spare Change at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Jennifer Tefft at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 10 am – Jamestown Town Council
Saturday, February 8th
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Saturday Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach
- 11 am – Howie in Newport: Story time and signing. at Barnes & Noble
- 1 pm – Succulent Heart Wreath Workshop at Saltwater Studio
- 2 pm – Winter Speaker Series: Christie Mitchell at Newport Art Museum
- 2 pm – Mozzarella Cheese Making Class with Karla Simmons at Simmons Farm
- 4 pm – Outside the Lines at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 6:30 pm – Pella Frostbite Bash at Herreshoff Marine Museum
- 7:30 pm – JoJo Rabbit at Jane Pickens Theater
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm – Community Hoot! at Common Fence Music
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – G-Squared at 8:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Winter Warm-up Evening With Dopey Lopes at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina –Chris Vaillancourt from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – JoJo Rabbit at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Mistics featuring Gary Gramolini at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Felix Brown at 10 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Never In Vegas at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
- Parlor Newport – The Happy BirthDave Show at 10 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – 2nd Street Stories at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
- Surf Club –Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Outcry at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
City & Government Calendar
- 9 am – Newport City Council
- 10 am – Tiverton School Committee
Sunday, February 9th
Things To Do
- 11 am – Baby & Me Storytimes at Barnes & Noble
- 1 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 2 pm – Museum Walkabout with Director Norah Diedrich at Newport Art Museum
- 4 pm – Brushes & Brews at Newport Craft Brewing
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 1 pm, To be announced
- Jo’s American Bistro –Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Superchief Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille:Live music at 7 pm
City & Government Calendar
- Nothing scheduled at publishing time.
Monday, February 10th
Things To Do
- 6:45 pm – PFLAG Meeting at Channing Memorial Church
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – To be announced
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar