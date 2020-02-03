What’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week: Feb. 3 – 10

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.

While you’re here be sure to check our our new community calendar, what you’ll see there has been added by the What’s Up Newp Crew or added by a local event organizer, business, or reader. Check back often as the calendar is updated 24/7/365. If you would like to add an event to that calendar, you can Submit An Event Here

Monday, February 3rd

Things To Do

4:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Live-Action 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater

7:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Animated 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater

Live Music & Entertainment

Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm

Empire Tea & Coffee (Broadway) – The Geezers from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm

Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 4:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Animated at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

Tuesday, February 4th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 4:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Animated at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm

City & Government Calendar

Wednesday, February 5th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 2:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Animated at 5 pm, Oscar Shorts Documentary at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm

Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm

Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Open Mic at 8 pm

City & Government Calendar

Thursday, February 6th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Antonio’s Pizza – Trivia at 8 pm

Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9 pm

Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm

Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm

Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret at 8 pm

City & Government Calendar

Friday, February 7th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm

Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Deja Vu End at 8 pm

Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm

Elks Club – DJD at 6:30 pm

Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Comanchero from 6 pm to 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – JoJo Rabbit at 7:30 pm

Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm

Localz Kitchen & Cocktails – Marvin Perry Duo at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar –Live music at 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Evan Goodrow Band at 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe –7 Day Weekend at 10 pm

Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Big Lux with Sarah LuAnn Thompson at 6 pm

One Pelham East – Good Will & Them Apples at 10 pm

Parlor Newport – The Mintones at 8 pm

Pour Judgement – Paula Clare Band 10 pm

RipTide Sports Grille – Spare Change at 7:30 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm

Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm

Tiverton Casino Hotel – Jennifer Tefft at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm

Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

10 am – Jamestown Town Council

Saturday, February 8th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm

Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – G-Squared at 8:30 pm

Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Winter Warm-up Evening With Dopey Lopes at 9 pm

Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm

Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina –Chris Vaillancourt from 6 pm to 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – JoJo Rabbit at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Mistics featuring Gary Gramolini at 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Felix Brown at 10 pm

One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Never In Vegas at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm

Parlor Newport – The Happy BirthDave Show at 10 pm

Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm

RipTide Sports Grille – 2nd Street Stories at 7:30 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm

Surf Club –Live music at 9 pm

Tiverton Casino Hotel – Outcry at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm

Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am

City & Government Calendar

Sunday, February 9th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 1 pm, To be announced

Jo's American Bistro –Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Superchief Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm

Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grille:Live music at 7 pm

City & Government Calendar

Nothing scheduled at publishing time.

Monday, February 10th

Things To Do

6:45 pm – PFLAG Meeting at Channing Memorial Church

Live Music & Entertainment

Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm

Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – To be announced

Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

City & Government Calendar