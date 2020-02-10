What’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week: Feb. 10 – 17

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week!

Monday, February 10th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm

Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – JoJo Rabbit at 4:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Live Action at 7:30 pm

Tuesday, February 11th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – JoJo Rabbit at 4:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Live Action at 7:30 pm

– JoJo Rabbit at 4:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Live Action at 7:30 pm Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm

Wednesday, February 12th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live Action at 4:30 pm, The Doors: Break On Thru – A Celebration of Ray Manzarek at 7:30 pm

– Oscar Shorts Live Action at 4:30 pm, The Doors: Break On Thru – A Celebration of Ray Manzarek at 7:30 pm Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm

– Live music at 9:30 pm Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm

Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Open Mic at 8 pm

Thursday, February 13th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Antonio’s Pizza – Opinionation at 8 pm

Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Animated at 4:30 pm

– Oscar Shorts Live-Animated at 4:30 pm Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9 pm

– John Erikson at 9 pm Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night! at 6:30 pm

Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm

Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm

Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret at 8 pm

Friday, February 14th

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides

❅ 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium

10am-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings

10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages

❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam

❅ 11am-2pm: Popcorn lady at Discover Newport

❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!

12pm-8pm: Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing

1pm-3pm: Save the Bay Seal and Lighthouse Tours (2-hour)

3pm-11pm: Polar Pineapples

3pm-4pm: Save the Bay Seal Tours

3pm-6pm: The Sweetheart Sip & Shop

4pm: Colonial Newport Lantern Tour

4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice Bar

4pm-9pm: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium

7pm-10pm: Newport Vineyards WINEterfest Speakeasy Soiree

8:00pm: Friday Night Funnies with The Bit Players

8:30pm: The Eagles Experience

9pm-1am: Live Music at the Pelham

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm

Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Xtreme Acoustic Trio at 8 pm

Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm

Elks Club – DJD at 6:30 pm

Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Chelley Night Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – To be announced

Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm

Lil Bear Sports Pub – Wicked Acoustic at 9 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Physical Evidence at 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe –The Wailers w/ Special Guest Dudemanbro at 9 pm

Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays Winter Festival Edition: Jess Mancuso at 6 pm, The Eagles Experience at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Kilts Matter Band at 10 pm

Parlor Newport – Heidi Nirk Band at 9 pm

Pour Judgement – Paula Clare Band 10 pm

RipTide Sports Grille – Spare Change at 7:30 pm

Sandywoods Center for the Arts – Chocolate and Silly Love Songs at 7:30 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm

Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

Tiverton Casino Hotel – Jennifer Tefft at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm

Zelda’s Newport – John Erikson at 9 pm

Saturday, February 15th

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

9am-7pm: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium

10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides

10:00am – 1:00pm: Colonial Wedding Expo: A Newport Historical Society History Space Event

❅ 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium

10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages

❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam

11:00am: Explore the Newport Colony House

❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activites

❅11am, 3pm and 4pm: Save the Bay Seal Tours (1hr)

❅ 11am-3:30pm: The 25th Annual Chili Cook-Off presented by Samuel Adams

❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!

❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours

12pm-5pm: Newport Vineyards 24th Annual WINEterfest Weekend

12pm-8pm: Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing

1pm-3pm: Save the Bay Seal and Lighthouse Tours (2-hour)

2pm-6pm: Boston Harbor Distillery at the Reef Newport

3pm-11pm: Polar Pineapples

4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice Bar

❅ 6pm-8pm: Movie Night: Toy Story 4

❅ 6:30pm: Mysterious Deceptions

8:30pm: Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band – Changes in Latitudes

9pm-1am: Live Music at the Pelham

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm

Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Joey Mac at 8:30 pm

Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Diego’s Barrio Cantina – My Joe Called Life:Post Valentine’s Day Show at 9 pm

Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm

– The Bit Players at 8 pm Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 3 pm to 6 pm, Melissa Chapman from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm, Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band – Changes in Latitudes at 8:30 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – CatVideoFest at 2 pm

– CatVideoFest at 2 pm Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 10 pm

– Live music at 10 pm Narragansett Cafe – The Smokin’ Toads at 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 10 pm

Newport Sportsmans Club – Bar Fly at 8:30 pm

One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Sweet Tooth & The Sugar Babies at 10 pm

Parlor Newport – The Happy BirthDave Show at 10 pm

Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm

RipTide Sports Grille – 3 Down at 7:30 pm

Sandywoods Center for The Arts – Providence Mandolin Orchestra at 7:30 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm

Surf Club –Sean Rivers at 9 pm

Tiverton Casino Hotel – Marvin Perry Duo at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 9 pm

Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am

Sunday, February 16th

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

9am-8pm: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium

10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides

❅ 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium

10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages

❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam

11am: Creative Survival Walking Tour

❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activites

❅ 11pm- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!

❅ 12pm: Toe Jam Puppet Band

❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours

12pm-5pm: Newport Vineyards 24th Annual WINEterfest Weekend

12pm-7pm Girl Scout Cookies & Beer Pairing Sessions

1pm-3pm: Save the Bay Seal and Lighthouse Tours (2-hour)

1pm-5pm: Ice Carving Demo at The Reef Newport

❅ 2pm: Rainforest Reptile Show

❅ 2:30pm & 3:30pm: Island Moving Co.’s Junior Company presents Carnival of the Animals

❅ 3pm & 4pm: Save the Bay Seal Tours (1hr)

4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice Bar

9pm: Tropical Drink Contest

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Toe Jam Puppet Band at 12 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – CatVideoFest at 2 pm, Harriet at 7:30 pm

– CatVideoFest at 2 pm, Harriet at 7:30 pm Jo’s American Bistro –The Playboys at 5:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

– Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm Narragansett Cafe –Blue Roots from 1 pm to 4 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – The DMB Project at 8:30 pm

Newport Marriott – Rhode Island Wind Ensemble at 7 pm

One Pelham East – Booze Brothers Reunion Show 2020 at 5 pm

Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Sean Rivers at 7 pm

Monday, February 17th

Things To Do

Official Newport Winter Festival Activities

❅ 9am-10am: Pinecone Bird Feeders

8am-11am: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium

❅ 10am & 11am: Save the Bay Seal Tours (1hr)

❅ 10am-12pm: Bwana the Iguana the Reptile Guy!

10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides

❅ 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium

❅ 10:30am: Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable

❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam

11am: Newport’s British Occupation Walking Tour

❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activities

❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!

❅ 12pm: Robert Clarke Juggler and Comedian

❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours

❅ 2pm: Mad Science Show

6pm-8pm: Newport’s History of Cocktails Bartending Event/Class

7pm-9pm: Barrel Tasting (Whiskey & Rum Session)

Live Music & Entertainment

Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm

Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – To be announced

– To be announced Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

