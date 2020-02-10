What’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week: Feb. 10 – 17

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week!
Monday, February 10th
Things To Do
- 9 am – Messy Play Date at Island Art Spot
- 4 pm – Every Vote Counts at Maher Center
- 4:30 pm – JoJo Rabbit at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6 pm – American Legion / VFW monthly meeting at Jamestown Senior Center
- 6 pm – Heartsaver CPR and Naloxone Administration Class at Tiverton Library
- 6 pm – 2020 Petition Signing Event – Kick-Off!
- 6:45 pm – PFLAG Meeting at Channing Memorial Church
- 7 pm – Candlelit Relax + Restore Dual Planetary Gong Bath at Seaside Yoga
- 7:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Live Action at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – JoJo Rabbit at 4:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Live Action at 7:30 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 6 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
- 6 pm – Aquidneck Island Planning Commission
- 6 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 6 pm – Portsmouth, Town of
- 7 pm – Stone Bridge Fire District
- 7 pm –Tiverton Library Trustees
- 7 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – Stone Bridge Fire District
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Tuesday, February 11th
Things To Do
- 12 pm – Senior Brown Bag Lunch at Channing Memorial Church
- 12:15 pm – Lunch & Learn: Newport Restoration Foundation at MLK Center
- 4:30 pm – JoJo Rabbit at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5:30 pm – Girl Scout Information at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 5:30 pm – AMP-RI: Accessibility, Inclusion, and Your Website
- 7:30 pm – Good Night Tigers at Tiverton Public Schools
- 7:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Live Action at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – JoJo Rabbit at 4:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Live Action at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
City & Government Calendar
Wednesday, February 12th
Things To Do
- 1 pm – RI Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Unit Presentation at St. Clare Newport
- 2 pm – Valentine Craft – Children’s Room at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 4:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Live Action at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays at Brix
- 5:30 pm – BUILD Our Future
- 5:30 pm – Trivia Night at Redwood Library
- 6 pm – Alsatian Wine Dinner with Jean Trimbach at Forty 1 North
- 6 pm – Artist Talk with John Kotula at Out of The Box Studio & Gallery
- 6 pm – Texas BBQ Buffet to Benefit MLK Community Center at Wyndham Newport
- 6 pm – Montessori FAQ For Parents of Elementary Students at Sea Rose Montessori School
- 6 pm – A Holistic Approach – February Potter Pet U at Potter League
- 6 pm – Day At Sea Canvas Painting at Ragged Island
- 6:30 pm – “Photography as A Spiritual Practice” and the Opening of the Winter Exhibit
- 7 pm – Surf Club’s Chicken and Beer Dinner with Newport Craft
- 7:30 pm – The Doors: Break On Thru – A Celebration of Ray Manzarek at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live Action at 4:30 pm, The Doors: Break On Thru – A Celebration of Ray Manzarek at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm
- Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Open Mic at 8 pm
City & Government Calendar
Thursday, February 13th
Things To Do
- 11:30 am – Community Art Class at MLK Center
- 4 pm – PMS PTO Dinner at Flat Waves
- 4:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Animated at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5:30 pm – Future of Our Island High Schools at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 6 pm – Poetry Night at The General’s Crossing Brewhouse
- 6 pm – Pressed, Cut, Molded, and Cracked: Stories in American Glass at Rosecliff
- 6 pm – Wine & Cheese Class at Newport Vineyards
- 6:30 pm – Community Lecture: Healthy Numbers for a Healthy Heart at Newport Hospital
- 6:30 pm – Trivia Night! at Ragged Island Brewing
- 7 pm – Propeller Club of Narragansett Bay – February Networking Event! at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
- 7:30 pm –Sneak Preview: Portrait of A lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater
- 7:30 pm – Poetry Event: What Does Darkness Sound Like, What Does Light at Tiverton Four Corners Arts Center
- 8 pm – February Meeting of the Newport Ski Club
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza – Opinionation at 8 pm
- Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Animated at 4:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night! at 6:30 pm
- Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm
- Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret at 8 pm
City & Government Calendar
Friday, February 14th
Things To Do
- 32nd Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender throughout Newport & Bristol Counties
- 10 am – Community Zumba Class at MLK Center
- 12 pm – Eight Bells Lecture “African Americans in the Union Navy” at Sail Newport
- 1 pm – Spread the Love Friday Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 3 pm – Pulse Gym Valentine’s Day Open House & Margarita Mix-Off
- 5 pm – Brix Valentine’s at Brix Restaurant
- 5:30 pm – Kids’ Night Out at Island Art Spot
- 7 pm – WINEterfest Speakeasy Soiree at Newport Vineyards
- 7:30 pm – Chocolate and Silly Love Songs at Sandywoods Center for the Arts
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8:30 pm – The Eagles Experience at Newport Marriott
Official Newport Winter Festival Activities
Full details for all events here.
- 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
- ❅ 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium
- 10am-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings
- 10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages
- ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
- ❅ 11am-2pm: Popcorn lady at Discover Newport
- ❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
- 12pm-8pm: Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing
- 1pm-3pm: Save the Bay Seal and Lighthouse Tours (2-hour)
- 3pm-11pm: Polar Pineapples
- 3pm-4pm: Save the Bay Seal Tours
- 3pm-6pm: The Sweetheart Sip & Shop
- 4pm: Colonial Newport Lantern Tour
- 4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice Bar
- 4pm-9pm: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium
- 7pm-10pm: Newport Vineyards WINEterfest Speakeasy Soiree
- 8:00pm: Friday Night Funnies with The Bit Players
- 8:30pm: The Eagles Experience
- 9pm-1am: Live Music at the Pelham
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Xtreme Acoustic Trio at 8 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Elks Club – DJD at 6:30 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Chelley Night Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – To be announced
- Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Lil Bear Sports Pub – Wicked Acoustic at 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Physical Evidence at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe –The Wailers w/ Special Guest Dudemanbro at 9 pm
- Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays Winter Festival Edition: Jess Mancuso at 6 pm, The Eagles Experience at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Kilts Matter Band at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – Heidi Nirk Band at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – Paula Clare Band 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – Spare Change at 7:30 pm
- Sandywoods Center for the Arts – Chocolate and Silly Love Songs at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Jennifer Tefft at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport – John Erikson at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
Saturday, February 15th
Things To Do
- 32nd Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender throughout Newport & Bristol Counties
- 8:30 am – Great Guys Breakfast Group at Channing Memorial Church
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach Rotunda
- 10 am – Spanish Conversations with Cynthia at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 10 am to 4 pm – Silken Gallery: Newport Winterfest Frame Sale
- 10 am – Colonial Wedding Expo, a History Space Event with Newport Historical Society
- 11 am to 3:30 pm – The 25th Annual Chili Cook-Off presented by Sam Adams at Gurney’s
- 12 pm – Action Packed Movies at Tiverton Library
- 1 pm – Love the Wine Your With Tasting at Carolyn’s Sakonnet Vineyards
- 2 pm – CatVideoFest at Jane Pickens Theater
- 2 pm to 4 pm – Winter Community Barn Dance at St. George’s School
- 2 pm – Boston Harbor Distillery Pop-Up at The Reef
- 2 pm – Winter Speaker Series: Stacy Hollander at Newport Art Museum
- 3 pm to 6 pm – NewportOUT Winter Social: A Fundraiser for Pride 2020 at Newport Marriott
- 6 pm – Winter Festival Movie Night: Toy Story 4 at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm – Portuguese’s Night at Knights of Columbus
- 6:30 pm – Mysterious Deceptions with Illusionist David Garrity at Newport Marriott
- 7 pm – Film Noir at Channing Memorial Church
- 7 pm – Castle Hill Lighthouse Sunset (BYOB) Paint & Sip at OceanSky Studios
- 7 pm – 2020 Newport Rugby Awards Banquet at Hibernian Hall
- 7:30 pm – Providence Mandolin Orchestra at Sandywoods Center for the Arts
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8:30 pm – Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band – Changes in Latitudes at Gurney’s
Official Newport Winter Festival Activities
Full details for all events here.
- 9am-7pm: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium
- 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
- 10:00am – 1:00pm: Colonial Wedding Expo: A Newport Historical Society History Space Event
- ❅ 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium
- 10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages
- ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
- 11:00am: Explore the Newport Colony House
- ❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activites
- ❅11am, 3pm and 4pm: Save the Bay Seal Tours (1hr)
- ❅ 11am-3:30pm: The 25th Annual Chili Cook-Off presented by Samuel Adams
- ❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
- ❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
- 12pm-5pm: Newport Vineyards 24th Annual WINEterfest Weekend
- 12pm-8pm: Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing
- 1pm-3pm: Save the Bay Seal and Lighthouse Tours (2-hour)
- 2pm-6pm: Boston Harbor Distillery at the Reef Newport
- 3pm-11pm: Polar Pineapples
- 4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice Bar
- ❅ 6pm-8pm: Movie Night: Toy Story 4
- ❅ 6:30pm: Mysterious Deceptions
- 8:30pm: Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band – Changes in Latitudes
- 9pm-1am: Live Music at the Pelham
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Joey Mac at 8:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – My Joe Called Life:Post Valentine’s Day Show at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 3 pm to 6 pm, Melissa Chapman from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm, Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band – Changes in Latitudes at 8:30 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – CatVideoFest at 2 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Smokin’ Toads at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 10 pm
- Newport Sportsmans Club – Bar Fly at 8:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Sweet Tooth & The Sugar Babies at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – The Happy BirthDave Show at 10 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – 3 Down at 7:30 pm
- Sandywoods Center for The Arts – Providence Mandolin Orchestra at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
- Surf Club –Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Marvin Perry Duo at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 9 pm
- Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
City & Government Calendar
Sunday, February 16th
Things To Do
- 32nd Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender throughout Newport & Bristol Counties
- 10 am – The Big Love at Channing Memorial Church
- 11 am – Creative Survival Walking Tour with Newport Historical Society
- 12 pm – Toe Jam Puppet Band at Gurney’s
- 1 pm – Spectacular Ice Carving Demonstration at The Reef
- 2 pm – CatVideoFest at Jane Pickens Theater
- 2 pm – Rainforest Reptile Show at Gurney’s
- 2:30 pm – Carnival of the Animals presented by IMC’s Junior Company at Island Moving Company
- 3 pm to 5 pm – Sunday Funday at Portsmouth Publick House
- 3 pm – The Friends Winter Music Series: The Naticks at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 5 pm – Booze Brothers Reunion Show 2020 at One Pelham East
- 7 pm – RIWE Performs At The Newport Marriot
- 7:30 pm – Harriet at the Jane Pickens Theater
Official Newport Winter Festival Activities
Full details for all events here.
- 9am-8pm: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium
- 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
- ❅ 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium
- 10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages
- ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
- 11am: Creative Survival Walking Tour
- ❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activites
- ❅ 11pm- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
- ❅ 12pm: Toe Jam Puppet Band
- ❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
- 12pm-5pm: Newport Vineyards 24th Annual WINEterfest Weekend
- 12pm-7pm Girl Scout Cookies & Beer Pairing Sessions
- 1pm-3pm: Save the Bay Seal and Lighthouse Tours (2-hour)
- 1pm-5pm: Ice Carving Demo at The Reef Newport
- ❅ 2pm: Rainforest Reptile Show
- ❅ 2:30pm & 3:30pm: Island Moving Co.’s Junior Company presents Carnival of the Animals
- ❅ 3pm & 4pm: Save the Bay Seal Tours (1hr)
- 4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice Bar
- 9pm: Tropical Drink Contest
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Toe Jam Puppet Band at 12 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – CatVideoFest at 2 pm, Harriet at 7:30 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro –The Playboys at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Blue Roots from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – The DMB Project at 8:30 pm
- Newport Marriott – Rhode Island Wind Ensemble at 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Booze Brothers Reunion Show 2020 at 5 pm
- Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Sean Rivers at 7 pm
City & Government Calendar
Monday, February 17th
Things To Do
- 32nd Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender throughout Newport & Bristol Counties
- 8:30 am – School’s Out Art Camp at Island Art Spot
- 10 am – Tour the Eisenhower House at Fort Adams State Park
- 10 am – Winter Festival: Bwana the Iguana the Reptile Guy! at Hotel Viking
- 11 am – Presidents’ Day Storytime at Barnes & Noble
- 12 pm – Robert Clarke Juggler and Comedian at Gurney’s
- 1 pm – Winter Woodland Hike at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 2 pm – Mad Science Show at Gurney’s
- 6 pm – Newport’s History Of Cocktails at Mariner Gallery
Official Newport Winter Festival Activities
Full details for all events here.
- ❅ 9am-10am: Pinecone Bird Feeders
- 8am-11am: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium
- ❅ 10am & 11am: Save the Bay Seal Tours (1hr)
- ❅ 10am-12pm: Bwana the Iguana the Reptile Guy!
- 10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
- ❅ 10am-4pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium
- ❅ 10:30am: Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable
- ❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
- 11am: Newport’s British Occupation Walking Tour
- ❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activities
- ❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
- ❅ 12pm: Robert Clarke Juggler and Comedian
- ❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
- ❅ 2pm: Mad Science Show
- 6pm-8pm: Newport’s History of Cocktails Bartending Event/Class
- 7pm-9pm: Barrel Tasting (Whiskey & Rum Session)
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – To be announced
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar