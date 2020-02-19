What Sold: Aquidneck Island real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 11th – 18th)

Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island between February 4th – 11th, 2020.

Aquidneck Island real estate sales and transactions on What’s Up Newp are brought to you by OUR Real Estate, a locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company.

Read more about this locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company below.

- Advertisement -

Reminder – Check back every Friday for our roundup of what open houses are taking place this weekend on Aquidneck Island.

Aquidneck Island real estate sales, transactions (February 11th – 18th)

Newport

426 Spring Street #204 sold on February 14th for $815,000. This 2,018 sq ft town house in the former Lenthal School features 3 beds and 3 baths.

105 Kay Street sold on February 14th for $535,000. This 1,957 sq ft single-family home was built in 1940 and features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

12 Elliott Place sold for $525,000 on February 14th. The home, which was built in 1899, features 1,839 sq ft and features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1204 Capella Street S #1204 sold for $400,000 on February 14th. This 755 sq ft condo, which was built in 1979, features 1 bed and 1 bath.

364 Bellevue Avenue #D103E sold for $375,000 on February 18th. This 862 sq ft condo features 2 beds and 1 bath.

9 Rosa Terrace sold for $350,000 on February 14th. This multi-family home features 2 units.

Middletown

204 Maple Avenue sold for $309,000 on February 14th. The 1,008 sq ft home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.

54 Mariner Way sold for $298,000 on February 18th. This 1,050 town house features 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

Portsmouth

931 Wapping Road sold on February 18th for $616,000. This 1,552 sq ft home, which was built in 1940, features 2 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

1 Tower Drive #401 & Cabana #12 sold for $605,000 on February 14th. This 1,788 sq ft condo features 3 beds and 3 baths.

31 Redwood Road sold for $340,000 on February 18th. This 1,668 sq ft colonial was built in 1959 and features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

827 Anthony Road sold for $338,500 on February 13th. This 1,600 sq ft home in Common Fence Point was built in 2007 and features 3 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

OUR Real Estate

OUR Real Estate is a full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company. Established in June of 2019, OUR embodies a fresh take on real estate and is driven to make the search and sell process as seamless as possible. We extend far beyond what a conventional brokerage firm offers through our commitment to getting you acclimated, informed, and connected to the community. We have diligently created a culture that spurs collaboration and drives social media with creative marketing techniques. Based in Newport, RI our agents possess a quality over quantity mindset, and will work all over the state of Rhode Island to secure the perfect place for you.

OUR Real Estate is independently owned by the Principal Broker, Lauren Mailloux. Lauren was born and raised in Rhode Island. She graduated from Portsmouth High School and continued her education at the University of Rhode Island. Lauren received her real estate license and later acquired her brokerage license. She is committed to providing unwavering integrity, expertise, and negotiation skills for the sole benefit of her clients.

OUR Real Estate is located on lower Thames Street in the heart of Newport. The door to our chic and welcoming office is always open, come see for yourself why we consider ourselves the next generation of real estate.

For more info, visit https://www.our-realestate.com/