The Chanler Launches Hot Chocolate Bar

By
WhatsUpNewp Crew
-

holiday-stroll-banner

Starting Monday, February 17th, you can warm up and treat yourself to the Hot Chocolate Bar at the Chanler. It will be opened daily with hours of operation from 12:00pm – 5:00 pm and last through March 31st.

The Chanler won’t be serving up any ordinary hot chocolate. Offerings will be as follows:

  • Milk Chocolate – Callebaut chocolate, caramel pearls, white & dark chocolate curl, whipped cream, crispy dipping cookies
  • Dark Chocolate – Callebaut chocolate, dark chocolate pearls, brownie, marshmallows, hibiscus scented whipped cream
  • Peruvian Magic – spiced cinnamon dark Peruvian chocolate with alfajores, gooseberry and malted milk whipped cream

Stop in to the Chanler and warm up with one of these decadent beverages starting Monday!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR