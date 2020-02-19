Southcoast Health joins Aquidneck 10K as title sponsor; race to take place on March 22nd

Gray Matter Marketing announced today a new partnership with Southcoast Health as a title sponsor for the 2020 Aquidneck 10K.

The second annual Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K will take place on March 22nd, with a portion of the proceeds from the event donated to the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Returning this year, presenting sponsors for the Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K are NPT Healthworks and Fitzpatrick Team of Remax Newport.

The event is produced by Gray Matter Marketing in Portsmouth.

“The added support of Southcoast Health as title sponsor of the Aquidneck 10K means this event can continue to grow, and also will further our support for the Norman Bird Sanctuary,” says Matt Gray, President of Gray Matter Marketing in a statement. “Through this new partnership, we can ensure this event remains a favorite spring road race for our local and visiting runners.”

“Southcoast Health is proud to support the Aquidneck 10K, right here in the community where we work and live,” said Southcoast Health Cardiologist Dr. Robert Schwengel in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Grey Matter Marketing to help grow awareness and participation in the important events that encourage health and well-being in our community.”

For every registered runner or walker participating in the 2020 Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K, a portion of their registration fee will be donated to the Norman Bird Sanctuary. The sanctuary is in Middletown, RI, and donations support their continued efforts to preserve its 325-acre property, as well as their environmental education programs.

The 6.2-mile course will start and finish at Sachuest Beach. Participants will run or walk alongside beach grass and sand dunes, down Sachuest Point, passing the Norman Bird Sanctuary on Hanging Rock Road, as well as stunning homes and historic churches, showcasing the beauty of Aquidneck Island. All participants in the 2020 Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K will receive a custom-designed event shirt, and finishers will be awarded medals at the finish line.

Registration is open for the March 22nd event at www.aquidneck10k.com. Space is limited.