Rescue Me: 5 pets in need of loving homes this week

Is better health a part of your New Year’s resolution? Then you may want to consider getting a pet. According to the CDC, owning a pet can have real, measurable health benefits for many people.

Since we’re big supporters of the #AdoptDontShop philosophy when it comes to pet ownership, we’re teaming up with our friends at the Potter League for Animals to bring you Rescue Me! – a weekly highlight of available, adoptable animals in Newport County.

If you’re looking to give the right dog, cat or other companion animal a “furever home”, check back here on Fridays to see the newest adoptable animals in Newport County.

All animals featured in this week’s highlight are currently available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals. Browse all available animals here and find more information about the adoption process here. Scroll on to the stars of this week’s Rescue Me! Highlight.

(All photos via Potter League for Animals)

Ruby | I am a Female Abyssinian

Biscuit | I am a Female Bulldog, American.

Bun Bun | I am a Female Netherland Dwarf.

Midnight | I am a Male Domestic Shorthair.

Amelia | I am a Female Retriever, Labrador/Collie.

