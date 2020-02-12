Rep. Canario introduces bill which allows municipalities to ban vaping in public spaces

Rep. Dennis M. Canario (D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Little Compton, Tiverton) has introduced legislation (2020-H 7488) which authorizes municipalities to adopt ordinances restricting vaping in public places and areas near schools, day care and hospitals.

The bill has been referred to the House Municipal Government Committee.

“As we have done in the past with cigarettes, there are public places where second-hand smoke from vaping devices is not appropriate and this bill will allow out cities and towns to determine their own rules and regulations for public vaping. As the science behind vaping is still being studied and our children are being enticed by this addictive new device, it is imperative that we protect individuals in public spaces that have no interest in vaping or breathing in vaping byproducts,” said Representative Canario in a statement.

- Become A Whats Up Newp Supporter - What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The ordinances, regulations, or restrictions on vaping products and nicotine vaping products that municipalities may establish could include the restriction of using these products in public areas, sidewalks and enclosures, areas around schools, day care facilities, nursing homes, and hospitals.