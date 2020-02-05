Obituary for Andrew Elwood Ford

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Andrew E. Ford, age 73, of Jamestown, Rhode Island, passed away on February 3, 2020.



Andy was born in Lancaster County, SC to Norbert Ford and Ludlow (Boyd) Ford and grew up in Far Hills, NJ on the Hill Hollow Farm. He attended Far Hills Country Day and Tabor Academy in his youth where he excelled at soccer, winning 3 state championships and was named to an All-American team. He continued school at Boston College before graduating from the University of Nebraska where he also played soccer for both. Soon after school, he moved to Ireland with his parents where he lived for the next 20 years. Andy cherished the time in Ireland, their family home overlooked Dublin Bay. During these years he made many business connections that he later used back in the US as an importer of Irish clothing and equestrian goods.



Upon his return to the US, he lived for many years in Meredith, NH until he finally settled in Newport. Over the years he worked as an importer and sales representative for many Irish brands including Bonner Sweaters. He applied his knowledge and operated his own retail store on Bellevue Ave in Newport, “Thoroughbred Clothiers”. For the last 15 years he has lived in Jamestown and loved the community. He was a dedicated member of St. Mark Church and the Knights of Columbus in Jamestown, as well as the Hibernians in Newport. Andy was an outgoing and fun personality, always the life of the party and ready to tell a good joke. He loved classic cars, big dogs, and enjoyed tennis and hockey, and always kept up with news about his favorite sports.



Andrew is survived by his beloved son Jared Ford of Newport, his sister Carol Corey of Ringwood, NJ, and her children Ann Leape, Jeoffrey Roy and Robert Roy III. He also leaves two godsons Ryan and Austin Browner and their brother Shane Marshall.



Funeral services for Andy will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, friends and family are invited to visit from 10-11:00am and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM in Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.



In honor of his love of animals, memorial donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840

