Now Hiring: 80+ job opportunities in and around Newport

By
Ryan Belmore
-



Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in and around Newport!

All job opportunities are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted or confirmed available within the last seven days.

Featured Job Listings

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Busser – 22 Bowen’s Restaurant
  2. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  3. Admiral Weaver Inn – INNKEEPER/Hospitality experience preferred
  4. Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Service Representative
  5. Advantage Solutions – Event Specialist ACO
  6. Applebee’s – Server at Applebee’s
  7. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Pizza Delivery Driver
  8. BankNewport –Call Center Representative
  9. Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Sales! 42 Hours/week! Only 4 sales people! We sell 75 cars!
  10. Beech Tree Inn & Cottage – Assistant Innkeeper
  11. Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Cashier
  12. Berkshire Bank – PT Customer Service Associate
  13. BJ’s Wholesale Club – Cashier Job
  14. Blackstone Caterers – Catering Waitstaff and Bartenders
  15. Castle Hill Inn – Line Cook- Castle Hill Inn
  16. Change Healthcare – Medical Record Field Reviewer
  17. Chili’s – Host
  18. Christmas Tree Shops – Service Desk Associate
  19. Donovan & Sons –Sheet Metal Worker
  20. East Bay Community Action Program – On Call Substitute Teachers, Head Start and Early Head Start…
  21. Embrace Home Loans – Closing Officer – #1054
  22. Eye Care For Rhode Island – Optical Assistant
  23. Famous Footwear – Assistant Sales Manager – Famous Footwear
  24. Go Wireless – Retail Wireless Sales Consultant
  25. Grieco Automotive Group – Automotive Assistant
  26. Gurney’s – Spa Receptionist
  27. Historic New England – Guide, Watson Farm and Rhode Island Properties (Part-time)
  28. Homewood Suites by Hilton – Housekeeper/Room Attendant
  29. Hotel Viking – Accounts Payable Clerk
  30. Howard Johnson Inn – Front Desk Agent
  31. Kaffeology Cafe – Barista and Cashier
  32. KVH Industries – Buyer
  33. Landings Real Estate Group – Vacation Newport Maintenance Technician
  34. Langway Auto Group – Service Dispatcher
  35. LAZ Parking – Meter Collection Agent
  36. Lifespan – Environmental Services Aide
  37. Magella Health – Pharmacy Technician II
  38. Middletown Public Schools – Data Support Teacher Assistant (Middletown High School) – AN…
  39. Navy Exchange Service Command – CASHIER CHECKER
  40. Newport County YMCA – Communications and Marketing Coordinator
  41. Newport Hospital – Medical Assistant / Certified Nursing Assistant
  42. Newport Hotel Group – Human Resources Manager In Training Program
  43. Newport Mental Health – Vocational Specialist
  44. Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Dental Receptionist
  45. Newport Restaurant Group – Sous Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
  46. Newport Restoration Foundation – Visitor Services Associate, Carpenter 
  47. North Sails – Help Wanted
  48. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Sales and Stock Associates
  49. Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
  50. Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant-AT&T
  51. Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Housekeeper
  52. Rhody Surf – Surf Instructor
  53. Ridgewells Catering – Corporate Catering at the 2020 U.S. Senior Open Championship 
  54. RITBA – Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Customer Service Supervisor
  55. Roedel Companies – front desk
  56. RP Marzilli – Stone Mason
  57. Safe Harbor Marina – Restaurant Counter Help
  58. SAIC – Engineering Technician II
  59. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  60. Sephora- Make-up Advisor (Consultant)
  61. Shaner – Front Desk Agent – The Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina
  62. Simply Self Storage – Assistant Manager
  63. Siren Marine – Project Manager
  64. Skytel Communication – Lifeline Representative
  65. Spectrum Comm Inc – SHIPPING/RECEIVING CLERK
  66. St. Michaels Country Day School Summer Camp – Sports Lead Camp Counselor- 7 Weeks
  67. Surf Club – Servers – FT or PT. Please email Charlie at charlie@midtownoyster.com or call 401-480-9079
  68. Systems Resource Management – R-0023 Naval Logistician I
  69. Tasca Automotive Group – Automotive Finance Manager
  70. The Admirality – Lifegaurd (Private Apartment Commuity)
  71. The Bohlin – Banquet Manager
  72. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Night Auditor – The Chanler at Cliff Walk 
  73. The Mooring – Line Cook – The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar
  74. The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina – Line Cook – The Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina – SHA000050 
  75. The Paper Store – Key Holder
  76. Town of Middletown – Temporary Part-Time Library Assistant
  77. Trinity Management – Leasing (Property) Manager
  78. US Department Of The Navy – SUPERVISORY IT SPECIALIST (SYSADMIN/CUSTSPT)
  79. Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
  80. Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club – Grounds Team Member
  81. Wyndham Newport Hotel – Sales Manager
  82. Unknown – Post-Closing and Recording Coordinator 
  83. Unknown – Pastry Chef 

Sponsored Job Opportunity – Skill for Rhode Island’s Future, Lifespan hosting hiring event on February 24th

- Advertisement -

Join Skills for Rhode Island’s Future (SkillsRI) and Lifespan recruiters Monday, February 24, 2020 from 1:00-6:00pm on-site at Newport Hospital to interview for the following job opportunities:

Medical Assistant

All essential functions performed in this position reflect the age-specific needs of the geriatric, adult, adolescent, and pediatric patient. Medical Assistants foster patient and family centered care and nursing services in accordance with the Lifespan’s mission, vision, values, with consideration of the life span, including all developmental stages as well as cultural patterns.

Medical Assistants perform pre-visit planning, prepares patients for examination and treatment, takes vital signs, weighs patients and records results in patient charts, performs various testing procedures, assists physician with examinations, administers vaccines, completes all appropriate follow up, and performs other Medical Assistant related duties as assigned.


Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Under the supervision of the Registered Nurse and within Hospital and department policies and procedures, Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) support in caring for patients and/or families. CNA’s monitor and record vital signs, intake and outputs, reinforce basic health/hygiene, mobility, and patient teaching, demonstrates understanding of the medical record and on-line documentation policies, serves as a patient/family advocate, demonstrates ability to perform responsibilities in emergency/code situations, and performs other Nursing Assistant related duties as assigned.

For more info and to register, click here.

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR