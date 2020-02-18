Now Hiring: 80+ job opportunities in and around Newport

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in and around Newport!
All job opportunities are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted or confirmed available within the last seven days.
Featured Job Listings
- 22 Bowen’s – Busser – 22 Bowen’s Restaurant
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- Admiral Weaver Inn – INNKEEPER/Hospitality experience preferred
- Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Service Representative
- Advantage Solutions – Event Specialist ACO
- Applebee’s – Server at Applebee’s
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Pizza Delivery Driver
- BankNewport –Call Center Representative
- Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Sales! 42 Hours/week! Only 4 sales people! We sell 75 cars!
- Beech Tree Inn & Cottage – Assistant Innkeeper
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Cashier
- Berkshire Bank – PT Customer Service Associate
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – Cashier Job
- Blackstone Caterers – Catering Waitstaff and Bartenders
- Castle Hill Inn – Line Cook- Castle Hill Inn
- Change Healthcare – Medical Record Field Reviewer
- Chili’s – Host
- Christmas Tree Shops – Service Desk Associate
- Donovan & Sons –Sheet Metal Worker
- East Bay Community Action Program – On Call Substitute Teachers, Head Start and Early Head Start…
- Embrace Home Loans – Closing Officer – #1054
- Eye Care For Rhode Island – Optical Assistant
- Famous Footwear – Assistant Sales Manager – Famous Footwear
- Go Wireless – Retail Wireless Sales Consultant
- Grieco Automotive Group – Automotive Assistant
- Gurney’s – Spa Receptionist
- Historic New England – Guide, Watson Farm and Rhode Island Properties (Part-time)
- Homewood Suites by Hilton – Housekeeper/Room Attendant
- Hotel Viking – Accounts Payable Clerk
- Howard Johnson Inn – Front Desk Agent
- Kaffeology Cafe – Barista and Cashier
- KVH Industries – Buyer
- Landings Real Estate Group – Vacation Newport Maintenance Technician
- Langway Auto Group – Service Dispatcher
- LAZ Parking – Meter Collection Agent
- Lifespan – Environmental Services Aide
- Magella Health – Pharmacy Technician II
- Middletown Public Schools – Data Support Teacher Assistant (Middletown High School) – AN…
- Navy Exchange Service Command – CASHIER CHECKER
- Newport County YMCA – Communications and Marketing Coordinator
- Newport Hospital – Medical Assistant / Certified Nursing Assistant
- Newport Hotel Group – Human Resources Manager In Training Program
- Newport Mental Health – Vocational Specialist
- Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Dental Receptionist
- Newport Restaurant Group – Sous Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Visitor Services Associate, Carpenter
- North Sails – Help Wanted
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Sales and Stock Associates
- Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
- Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant-AT&T
- Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Housekeeper
- Rhody Surf – Surf Instructor
- Ridgewells Catering – Corporate Catering at the 2020 U.S. Senior Open Championship
- RITBA – Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Customer Service Supervisor
- Roedel Companies – front desk
- RP Marzilli – Stone Mason
- Safe Harbor Marina – Restaurant Counter Help
- SAIC – Engineering Technician II
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Sephora- Make-up Advisor (Consultant)
- Shaner – Front Desk Agent – The Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina
- Simply Self Storage – Assistant Manager
- Siren Marine – Project Manager
- Skytel Communication – Lifeline Representative
- Spectrum Comm Inc – SHIPPING/RECEIVING CLERK
- St. Michaels Country Day School Summer Camp – Sports Lead Camp Counselor- 7 Weeks
- Surf Club – Servers – FT or PT. Please email Charlie at charlie@midtownoyster.com or call 401-480-9079
- Systems Resource Management – R-0023 Naval Logistician I
- Tasca Automotive Group – Automotive Finance Manager
- The Admirality – Lifegaurd (Private Apartment Commuity)
- The Bohlin – Banquet Manager
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Night Auditor – The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- The Mooring – Line Cook – The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar
- The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina – Line Cook – The Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina – SHA000050
- The Paper Store – Key Holder
- Town of Middletown – Temporary Part-Time Library Assistant
- Trinity Management – Leasing (Property) Manager
- US Department Of The Navy – SUPERVISORY IT SPECIALIST (SYSADMIN/CUSTSPT)
- Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
- Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club – Grounds Team Member
- Wyndham Newport Hotel – Sales Manager
- Unknown – Post-Closing and Recording Coordinator
- Unknown – Pastry Chef
Sponsored Job Opportunity – Skill for Rhode Island’s Future, Lifespan hosting hiring event on February 24th
Join Skills for Rhode Island’s Future (SkillsRI) and Lifespan recruiters Monday, February 24, 2020 from 1:00-6:00pm on-site at Newport Hospital to interview for the following job opportunities:
Medical Assistant
All essential functions performed in this position reflect the age-specific needs of the geriatric, adult, adolescent, and pediatric patient. Medical Assistants foster patient and family centered care and nursing services in accordance with the Lifespan’s mission, vision, values, with consideration of the life span, including all developmental stages as well as cultural patterns.
Medical Assistants perform pre-visit planning, prepares patients for examination and treatment, takes vital signs, weighs patients and records results in patient charts, performs various testing procedures, assists physician with examinations, administers vaccines, completes all appropriate follow up, and performs other Medical Assistant related duties as assigned.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
Under the supervision of the Registered Nurse and within Hospital and department policies and procedures, Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) support in caring for patients and/or families. CNA’s monitor and record vital signs, intake and outputs, reinforce basic health/hygiene, mobility, and patient teaching, demonstrates understanding of the medical record and on-line documentation policies, serves as a patient/family advocate, demonstrates ability to perform responsibilities in emergency/code situations, and performs other Nursing Assistant related duties as assigned.
For more info and to register, click here.
