Newport Waterfront Commission to meet on February 13th, here’s what’s on the agenda

By
WhatsUpNewp Crew
-

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

Newport Waterfront Commission will gather for their next meeting on Thursday, February 13th at 6:30 pm at Newport Public Library.

The Waterfront Commission is responsible for overseeing the operations of Newport Harbor. The Waterfont Commission is comprised of nine members, each appointed to three-year terms appointed by the City Council, with the Harbormaster serving as a technical advisor. 

The meeting is open to the public, here’s what on their agenda;

DownloadMeetingFiles-1

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR