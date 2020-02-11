Newport Waterfront Commission to meet on February 13th, here’s what’s on the agenda

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

Newport Waterfront Commission will gather for their next meeting on Thursday, February 13th at 6:30 pm at Newport Public Library.

The Waterfront Commission is responsible for overseeing the operations of Newport Harbor. The Waterfont Commission is comprised of nine members, each appointed to three-year terms appointed by the City Council, with the Harbormaster serving as a technical advisor.

The meeting is open to the public, here’s what on their agenda;