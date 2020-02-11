Newport Blues Cafe changing management, will temporarily close

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The rumors aren’t true, Newport Blues Cafe isn’t permanently closing, becoming a hotel, becoming a restaurant, being changed into a store, or anything else you recently heard.

After 13 years, Brian Foley, who owns the building, has decided to take over operations of the business from Kate and Jim Sullivan, Foley will continue to run it as Newport Blues Cafe.

Bar Manager Courtney Sullivan and other staff plan to stick around and retain their jobs..

The Newport Blues Cafe will temporarily close at the end of March for 4 to 6 weeks for renovations and updates.