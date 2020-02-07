New York Yacht Club and Cruising Club of America form safety partnership

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

The New York Yacht Club and the Cruising Club of America announced today that they have joined forces in co-sponsoring an International Offshore Safety at Sea seminar sanctioned by US Sailing. The seminar will offer hands-on training for full certification in offshore ocean races, but is equally valuable for cruising and deliveries, power or sail.





The seminar consists of two parts: an online Offshore Safety at Sea video course followed by a one-day hands-on course. The hands-on portion will take place at Roger Williams University in Bristol, RI. A separate, optional component on boats will take place at New York Yacht Club Harbour Court in Newport, RI.

Students will learn by doing hands-on exercises in the water that include PFD inflation and life raft inflation and entry. Other training includes man overboard rescue, firefighting, repair of a leaking hull, and flares. A course book and one-year membership in US Sailing or renewal are included as part of the fee.

Dates for the one-day hands-on portion of the course at Roger Williams University are as follows:

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Sunday, March 15, 2020

Saturday, May 9, 2020

Monday, June 15, 2020 (Bermuda Race participants only)

Saturday, October 17, 2020

Saturday, January 16, 2021

Saturday, March 27, 2021

Sunday, March 28, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021

On boats at New York Yacht Club Harbour Court:

Sunday, May 16, 2020

Additional course details and registration can be found here.

For more information, contact NYYC Seamanship Chair David Tunick (click here) or Safety at Sea Seminar Chair Mark Lenci (click here).

Photo courtesy of the Cruising Club of America