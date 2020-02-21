Lucy’s Hearth forms Advisory Board; ten community leaders to serve as members

Lucy’s Hearth recently announced the formation of its Advisory Board.

“We are delighted to have these 10 distinguished community leaders give their time and talent toward helping the homeless children and families of Lucy’s Hearth have better lives,” board chair Mark Gorman told What’s Up Newp.

The Advisory Board’s members include the follow community leaders:

Jennifer Barrera, RI Coalition For The Homeless and former Lucy’s Hearth Director

Ryan Belmore, WhatsUpNewp owner

Brooke Darcy, BankRI branch manager

Don Desrosiers, Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty and Francis Malbone House co-owner

Crista Durand, President, Newport Hospital

Heather Hall, MD, Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and President of the Medical Staff, Newport Hospital

Catherine Labiak-Maher, MD, Developmental/Behavioral Pediatrics

Ronald Lataille, CPA, Retired President,Verizon Investment Management Corporation

James Maher, MD, University Orthopedics

M.Teresa Paiva-Weed, President, Hospital Association of Rhode Island.

Lucy’s Hearth, located at 19 Valley Road in Middletown, is a 24-hour emergency and transitional shelter for children and their families who are homeless due to economic hardship, family crisis, divorce, eviction or because of the severe shortage of safe, affordable housing. Lucy’s Hearth’s primary goal is to foster independence and help our residents gain the life skills necessary to prevent future homelessness.

To learn more or to donate, visit lucyshearth.org

