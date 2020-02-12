Letter to the Editor: Girl Scout cookie program inspires entrepreneurs

It’s cookie time and the Girl Scouts are building up more than just our waistlines.



The Girl Scout cookie program is building the foundation for tomorrow’s entrepreneurs, who will one day run our local businesses and government. Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England (GSSNE) impacts 166 girls on Aquidneck Island, in 16 troops, grades K-12. When you purchase a

box of cookies, these girls learn skills such as goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics – all influential for their future careers. Those colorful little boxes are filled with more than just cookies, they’re filled with the opportunity for you to provide real-life decision-making skills that will benefit our island for decades to come.

All cookie profits stay here locally, and troops collectively choose how to spend their earnings. Outside of entrepreneurship, this program powers positive experiences at the council level, supporting innovative programming in STEM, leadership, diversity, outdoors, creativity, and so

much more. Your support of Girl Scout cookies empowers girls on Aquidneck Island to succeed.



As a board member of GSSNE and lifelong Girl Scout, I see firsthand the power that this program has in our community in providing positive, empowering experiences, which are more important today than ever before. The growth and safe risk-taking that happens in these all-girl

environments is key to building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. So, while eating cookies is likely not on your list of New Year’s resolutions, hopefully investing in our leaders of tomorrow is.

Upcoming booth sales on the island (all days 10:00am – 3:00pm):

2/15 –Stop & Shop Bellevue (250 Bellevue Ave)

2/15 – Stop & Shop Rotary (199 Connell Hwy)

2/16 – Stop & Shop Middletown (1360 West Main Rd)

2/16 – Walmart (199 Connell Hwy)

2/16 – Clements Marketplace (2575 East Main Rd)



…yes, there’s an app for that! Search for the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app or visit gssne.org.



Contributed by:

Claire Nelson

Middletown, RI