Laurie Sullivan, Principal of Thompson Middle School Principal, to retire at end of school year

Newport Public Schools announced today that Thompson Middle School (TMS) Principal, Laurie Sullivan, has announced to her TMS staff that she will be retiring in June 2020, at the end of this school year.

Principal Sullivan, a Thompson alumni, started working in Newport Public Schools in 1982, first as a student-teacher, and then as a substitute teacher. She was appointed to a full time English teaching position in 1986 and began her long career to fulfill her passion of giving back to the community.

According to Newport Public Schools, Principal Sullivan, in words she shared with her staff and Superintendent Jermain, said, “I am honored and proud to have spent my entire career in the district that gave me such a great education as a child.”

Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain notified the Newport School Committee today of Principal Sullivan’s decision.

“The Superintendent thanks Principal Sullivan for her dedication and time to the students and families of Newport and wishes her much success and all the best as she moves on to the next chapter of her life,” Newport Public Schools states.