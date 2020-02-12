Island Moving Company to present Mother Goose at Rosecliff in March

In a press release sent today, Island Moving Co. announced plans to restage its popular ballet for the very young, Mother Goose, at four matinees on March 6, 7 & 8th at Rosecliff. Rosecliff is at 548 Bellevue Avenue in Newport, RI. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children and are available at www.newportmansions.org. and at www.islandmovingco.org

Perfect for the younger set, Island Moving Company’s Mother Goose at Rosecliff is a lively retelling of the familiar nursery rhymes using movement and live music. Audience members will be led by a minstrel and the effervescent Mother Goose herself through the spectacular rooms of Rosecliff for an interactive and entertaining performance event for children as young as three. IMC dancers will perform Humpty Dumpty, Jack and Jill, Little Miss Muffet and more.

The Company is joined by a minstrel accompanist with Newport actress and educator Lisa Reimer directing the action and reciting the familiar rhymes as Mother Goose. Would you like the chance to dance with The Old Woman from France? That and more could happen to you at Mother Goose at Rosecliff. Performances are at 4pm on March 6th; 3pm on March 7th; and1pm & 3pm on March 8th. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children and are available on the Island Moving Company. site as well as at www.newportmansions.org.

More information visit www.islandmovingco.org or call 401 847-4470.

