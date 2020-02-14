House Hunting? Here are 17 open houses to visit this weekend

Looking for a new house to make a home on Aquidneck Island? Check out these open houses taking place across the Island this weekend!

Aquidneck Island Open Houses are brought to you by William Raveis Newport. Contact William Raveis for all of your real estate, mortgage, and insurance needs!

Aquidneck Island Open Houses

February 15-16, 2020

Newport

- Become A Whats Up Newp Supporter - What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

4 Eastnor Court is on the market for a reduced price of $799,000. This 3 bed, 3 full/1 half bath home can be seen on Saturday between 11 am – 1 pm.

18 Calvert Street has recently hit the market and is currently listed for $485,000. This 3 bed, 1 full/1 half baths will host an open house on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

15 Byrnes Street is on the market for $459,000. This 3 bed, 2 full bath home can be toured on Sunday between 11:30 am – 1 pm.

87 Van Zandt Avenue is a new listing and is available for $349,900. This 3 bed, 1 full bath home is available to tour on Saturday between 11 am – 1 pm.

Middletown

266 Turner Road is a new listing and is being offered at $439,000. An open house for this 3 bed, 1 full/1 half bath home will be held on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

41 Clayton Street is available at a new price of $425,000. This 2 bed, 2 full bath home will host an open house on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Portsmouth

182 Armando Drive is priced at $975,000. This home offers 4 beds, 2 full/1 half baths and will be host to an open house on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.

63 Prospect Farm Road is now available for $675,000. This 4 bed, 2 full/1 half bath home can be seen on Saturday between 1 pm – 2 pm.

2268 East Main Road is a new listing and is available at $649,000. This 4 bed, 4 full/1 half bath can be toured on Sunday between 1 pm – 2 pm.

221 Carriage Drive can be yours for $635,000. This 3 bed, 2 full/1 half bath can be toured on Saturday between 11 am – 12:30 pm.

34 Caiger Lane is a new listing and is being offered for $619,000. This 3 bed, 2 full/1 half bath home can be toured on Sunday between 12 pm – 1:30 pm.

96 Summit Road is being offered at a new price of $535,000. This 3 bed, 2 full/2 half bath home can be toured on Saturday between 10:30 am – 12 pm.

122 Dighton Avenue is a new listing and is being offered at $515,000. This 3 bed, 2 full/1 half bath can be toured on Saturday between 11 am – 12:30 pm.

63 Massachusetts Boulevard can be yours for $400,000. This 3 bed, 2 full/1 half bath home will host an open house on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

95 Dorothy Avenue is listed at $385,000. This 3 bed, 1 full/1 half bath home can be toured on Sunday between 12 pm – 1:30 pm.

118 King Phillip Street is being offered at a new price of $335,000. This 3 bed, 2 full bath home will host an open house on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

49 Ormerod Avenue is for sale fore $253,000. This 2 bed, 1 bath home will host an open house on Saturday between 11 am – 12:30 pm.