February Newport Gallery Night Kicks Off the 2020 Season Tonight

In a press release sent yesterday, The Newport Gallery Organization announced they will kick off its 20th season with February Newport Gallery Night tonight, February 13, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at participating galleries, museums and cultural institutions.

February Newport Gallery Night is the perfect night to escape, de-stress and share with your loved one. Notably, Spring Bull Gallery’s ever popular annual Fakes & Forgeries exhibit is on display. The much anticipated show features serious “copies” and humorous interpretations of well-known artwork, all submitted by local artists and created in a variety of forms and styles. Galen Snow, currently a Visiting Artist at Spring Bull Gallery will be doing an informal demonstration and discussion of her “Paper Montage, Painting with Paper” techniques and creative approach.

Make a romantic night of it by exploring the arts and visiting a selection of the participating galleries, museums, and cultural institutions. If you’re feeling cold after visiting all these exhibitions, step into one of the 6 restaurants that collaborate with Newport Gallery Organization by providing discounts and specials for Newport Gallery Night visitors!

- Become A Whats Up Newp Supporter - What’s Up Newp is local. We’re Newport-based and Newport-owned. We take great pride in being your local, independent online news source. We work hard every day to bring you all the journalism, news, and information that you want and need. Support what we do by becoming a What’s Up Newp Member today!

Free parking is available for the night at the Gateway Visitors Center and uptown at the Newport Art Museum. For more information about Newport Gallery Night and the Newport Gallery Organization, visit http://www.newportgalleries.org.